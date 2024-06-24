ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached A New Record High Of 899.65 Billion US Dollars At The End Of May

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFsecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a new record high of US$899.65 billion at the end of May. ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of US$8.61 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$118.00 billion, according to ETFGI's May 2024 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a new record of $889.65 Bn at the end of May beating the previous record of $884.51 Bn at the end of April 2024.

Assets have increased by 14.7% YTD in 2024, going from $784.24 Bn at end of 2023 to $889.65 Bn .

Net inflows of $8.61 Bn during May.

YTD net inflows of $118.00 Bn are the highest record, the second highest YTD net inflows are $63.59 Bn in 2022, followed by YTD net inflows of $44.12 Bn in 2023.

35 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 4.96% in May and is up by 11.30% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in May and is up 6.09% YTD in 2024. Norway (up 10.84%) and Portugal (up 8.72%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. The emerging markets index increased by 1.17% during May and is up 4.97% YTD in 2024. Egypt (up 11.82%) and Czech Republic (up 9.44%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of May 2024, the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 3,414 ETFs, with 3,601 listings, assets of $899.65 Bn, from 255 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.

During May, ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of $8.61 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.64 Bn over May, bringing YTD net inflows to $83.44 Bn, much higher than the $25.53 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $4.64 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $27.80 Bn, higher than the $11.39 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $571.47 Mn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $2.76 Bn, higher than the $192.33 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs had net inflows of $1.60 Bn during the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $4.14 Bn, lower than the $5.85 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $7.10 Bn during May. CAPITAL ICE ESG 20+ YEAR BBB US CORPORATE ETF (00937B TT) gathered $1.26 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

May-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

May-24 CAPITAL ICE ESG 20+ YEAR BBB US CORPORATE ETF 00937B TT 5,036.68 4,072.11 1,259.19 Fuh Hwa Taiwan Technology Dividend Highlight ETF 00929 TT 6,516.56 2,572.08 719.51 Yuanta US Treasury 20+ Year Bond ETF 00679B TT 6,705.21 2,307.45 466.17 Yuanta/P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF 0050 TT 10,086.50 (1,335.29) 391.26 China Asset GEM Index Investment Fund - Acc 159957 CH 448.42 385.15 378.78 HFT CSI Commercial Paper ETF 511360 CH 4,478.23 1,032.63 373.01 GLOBAL X MSCI CHINA ETF 3040 HK 857.35 750.68 338.66 Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF 00878 TT 8,690.71 628.80 333.60 Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BEES NBEES IN 3,238.78 699.62 281.05 Betashares Geared Long Australian Government Bond Fund Hedge Fund GGAB AU 272.22 271.93 269.82 BetaShares Australia 200 ETF A200 AU 3,350.38 647.16 255.26 HuaAn Yifu Gold ETF 518880 CH 2,914.53 689.84 252.19 Ping An China Bond - Medium-High Grade Corporate Bond Spread factors ETF Fund - Acc 511030 CH 1,559.96 707.43 247.04 SAMSUNG KODEX 25-11 Bank Bond AA- or higher Plus Active ETF 476810 KS 558.37 539.27 234.19 Penghua CSI 300 ETF 159673 CH 395.49 270.96 228.09 SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH 459580 KS 6,629.83 1,491.45 223.10 KGI 15+ Years AAA-A US Corporate Bond ETF 00777B TT 1,879.49 384.45 221.76 GTJA Allianz CSI All-share Semi-conductor Product and Equipment ETF - Acc 512480 CH 2,871.09 (240.75) 213.87 Capital Tip Customized Taiwan Tech High Dividend and Growth Exchange Traded Fund 00946 TT 209.04 209.04 209.04 HFT SSE Municipal bond ETF - Acc 511220 CH 1,174.87 765.00 208.68

The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $99.67 Mn during May. MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset -1.5X Natural Gas Futures ETN 92 (520077 KS) gathered $46.73 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

May-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

May-24 MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset -1.5X Natural Gas Futures ETN 92 520077 KS 46.73 46.73 46.73 MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset 1.5X Natural Gas Futures ETN 91 520076 KS 28.34 28.34 28.34 Value Gold ETF - Acc 3081 HK 283.64 16.61 12.84 Global X Physical Silver ETPMAG AU 228.16 4.65 8.71 Shinhan SOL IHS Markit Global Carbon Emission Synthetic ETF 400590 KS 18.29 2.75 1.93 Perth Mint Gold - Acc PMGOLD AU 583.25 (71.47) 0.76 Global X Physical Platinum ETPMPT AU 13.70 0.20 0.19 Schroder Real Return Fund GROW AU 35.36 (2.19) 0.17

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed income ETFs/ETPs during May.