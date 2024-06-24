ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached A New Record High Of 899.65 Billion US Dollars At The End Of May

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFsecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a new record high of US$899.65 billion at the end of May. ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of US$8.61 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$118.00 billion, according to ETFGI's May 2024 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a new record of $889.65 Bn at the end of May beating the previous record of $884.51 Bn at the end of April 2024.
- Assets have increased by 14.7% YTD in 2024, going from $784.24 Bn at end of 2023 to $889.65 Bn.
- Net inflows of $8.61 Bn during May.
- YTD net inflows of $118.00 Bn are the highest record, the second highest YTD net inflows are $63.59 Bn in 2022, followed by YTD net inflows of $44.12 Bn in 2023.
- 35th month of consecutive net inflows.
“The S&P 500 index increased by 4.96% in May and is up by 11.30% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in May and is up 6.09% YTD in 2024. Norway (up 10.84%) and Portugal (up 8.72%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. The emerging markets index increased by 1.17% during May and is up 4.97% YTD in 2024. Egypt (up 11.82%) and Czech Republic (up 9.44%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) asset growth as at the end of May
At the end of May 2024, the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 3,414 ETFs, with 3,601 listings, assets of $899.65 Bn, from 255 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.
During May, ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of $8.61 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.64 Bn over May, bringing YTD net inflows to $83.44 Bn, much higher than the $25.53 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $4.64 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $27.80 Bn, higher than the $11.39 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $571.47 Mn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $2.76 Bn, higher than the $192.33 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs had net inflows of $1.60 Bn during the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $4.14 Bn, lower than the $5.85 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $7.10 Bn during May. CAPITAL ICE ESG 20+ YEAR BBB US CORPORATE ETF (00937B TT) gathered $1.26 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets in May 2024: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
CAPITAL ICE ESG 20+ YEAR BBB US CORPORATE ETF
|
00937B TT
|
5,036.68
|
4,072.11
|
1,259.19
|
Fuh Hwa Taiwan Technology Dividend Highlight ETF
|
00929 TT
|
6,516.56
|
2,572.08
|
719.51
|
Yuanta US Treasury 20+ Year Bond ETF
|
00679B TT
|
6,705.21
|
2,307.45
|
466.17
|
Yuanta/P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF
|
0050 TT
|
10,086.50
|
(1,335.29)
|
391.26
|
China Asset GEM Index Investment Fund - Acc
|
159957 CH
|
448.42
|
385.15
|
378.78
|
HFT CSI Commercial Paper ETF
|
511360 CH
|
4,478.23
|
1,032.63
|
373.01
|
GLOBAL X MSCI CHINA ETF
|
3040 HK
|
857.35
|
750.68
|
338.66
|
Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF
|
00878 TT
|
8,690.71
|
628.80
|
333.60
|
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BEES
|
NBEES IN
|
3,238.78
|
699.62
|
281.05
|
Betashares Geared Long Australian Government Bond Fund Hedge Fund
|
GGAB AU
|
272.22
|
271.93
|
269.82
|
BetaShares Australia 200 ETF
|
A200 AU
|
3,350.38
|
647.16
|
255.26
|
HuaAn Yifu Gold ETF
|
518880 CH
|
2,914.53
|
689.84
|
252.19
|
Ping An China Bond - Medium-High Grade Corporate Bond Spread factors ETF Fund - Acc
|
511030 CH
|
1,559.96
|
707.43
|
247.04
|
SAMSUNG KODEX 25-11 Bank Bond AA- or higher Plus Active ETF
|
476810 KS
|
558.37
|
539.27
|
234.19
|
Penghua CSI 300 ETF
|
159673 CH
|
395.49
|
270.96
|
228.09
|
SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH
|
459580 KS
|
6,629.83
|
1,491.45
|
223.10
|
KGI 15+ Years AAA-A US Corporate Bond ETF
|
00777B TT
|
1,879.49
|
384.45
|
221.76
|
GTJA Allianz CSI All-share Semi-conductor Product and Equipment ETF - Acc
|
512480 CH
|
2,871.09
|
(240.75)
|
213.87
|
Capital Tip Customized Taiwan Tech High Dividend and Growth Exchange Traded Fund
|
00946 TT
|
209.04
|
209.04
|
209.04
|
HFT SSE Municipal bond ETF - Acc
|
511220 CH
|
1,174.87
|
765.00
|
208.68
The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $99.67 Mn during May. MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset -1.5X Natural Gas Futures ETN 92 (520077 KS) gathered $46.73 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top ETPs by net inflows in May 2024: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset -1.5X Natural Gas Futures ETN 92
|
520077 KS
|
46.73
|
46.73
|
46.73
|
MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset 1.5X Natural Gas Futures ETN 91
|
520076 KS
|
28.34
|
28.34
|
28.34
|
Value Gold ETF - Acc
|
3081 HK
|
283.64
|
16.61
|
12.84
|
Global X Physical Silver
|
ETPMAG AU
|
228.16
|
4.65
|
8.71
|
Shinhan SOL IHS Markit Global Carbon Emission Synthetic ETF
|
400590 KS
|
18.29
|
2.75
|
1.93
|
Perth Mint Gold - Acc
|
PMGOLD AU
|
583.25
|
(71.47)
|
0.76
|
Global X Physical Platinum
|
ETPMPT AU
|
13.70
|
0.20
|
0.19
|
Schroder Real Return Fund
|
GROW AU
|
35.36
|
(2.19)
|
0.17
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed income ETFs/ETPs during May.