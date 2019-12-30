ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Smart Beta Equity ETFs And ETPs Reached A Record $835 Billion At The End Of November 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$9.72 billion during November. Year-to-date through to the end of November 2019, Smart Beta Equity ETF/ETP assets have increased by 35.1% from US$618 billion to US$835 billion, with a 5-year CAGR of 19.9%, according to ETFGI’s November 2019 ETFs and ETPs Smart Beta industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs reached a record of $835 billion.
- In November, Equity Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs attracted $9.72 billion in net inflows.
- 46thconsecutive month of net inflows into Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs.
At the end of November 2019, there were 1,351 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,530 listings, assets of $835 billion, from 167 providers on 41 exchanges in 33 countries. Following net inflows of $9.72 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 4%, from $803 billion at the end of October 2019 to $835 billion.
Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products
ValueETFs and ETPs attracted the greatest monthly net inflows, gathering $4 billion in November. Min/low volatility ETFs and ETPs suffered the greatest outflows during the month and amounted to $895 million.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.33 billion in November, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
(QUAL US) gathered $1.2 billion alone.
Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
|
QUAL US
|
15,284.55
|
5,954.87
|
1,196.64
|
iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF
|
SIZE US
|
1,454.55
|
1,133.31
|
1,022.54
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
VTV US
|
54,503.44
|
4,383.09
|
867.18
|
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|
VIG US
|
40,870.49
|
4,155.20
|
532.68
|
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IEFV LN
|
1,173.44
|
173.63
|
482.71
|
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
|
DGRO US
|
9,780.07
|
3,198.17
|
439.30
|
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund
|
FVD US
|
9,080.36
|
3,533.21
|
388.61
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
|
VLUE US
|
4,390.49
|
310.66
|
384.48
|
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
|
SPYV US
|
4,609.84
|
1,703.74
|
377.88
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IUVL LN
|
1,343.75
|
559.55
|
369.00
|
iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IWVL LN
|
2,276.36
|
385.46
|
341.76
|
VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat Research ETF
|
MOAT US
|
3,058.59
|
980.49
|
306.91
|
iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility EAFE ETF
|
EFAV US
|
12,841.43
|
1,939.70
|
270.27
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
SCHD US
|
11,208.24
|
1,777.28
|
229.52
|
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
|
SDY US
|
19,664.04
|
269.93
|
217.09
|
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
|
EFV US
|
5,644.72
|
(583.43)
|
215.67
|
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
|
NOBL US
|
6,227.87
|
1,599.92
|
214.71
|
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
|
IVE US
|
17,295.58
|
(1,146.89)
|
188.12
|
C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Reinvestor
|
DIVC US
|
143.18
|
144.54
|
144.54
|
Samsung KODEX Top5Plus Total Return ETF - Equity
|
315930 KS
|
1,059.11
|
614.01
|
141.50