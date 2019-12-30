 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Smart Beta Equity ETFs And ETPs Reached A Record $835 Billion At The End Of November 2019

Date 30/12/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$9.72 billion during November. Year-to-date through to the end of November 2019, Smart Beta Equity ETF/ETP assets have increased by 35.1% from US$618 billion to US$835 billion, with a 5-year CAGR of 19.9%, according to ETFGI’s November 2019 ETFs and ETPs Smart Beta industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs reached a record of $835 billion.
  • In November, Equity Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs attracted $9.72 billion in net inflows.
  • 46thconsecutive month of net inflows into Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs. 

At the end of November 2019, there were 1,351 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,530 listings, assets of $835 billion, from 167 providers on 41 exchanges in 33 countries. Following net inflows of $9.72 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 4%, from $803 billion at the end of October 2019 to $835 billion.

Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products

ETFGI_Smart_Beta_Globally_.jpg

ValueETFs and ETPs attracted the greatest monthly net inflows, gathering $4 billion in November. Min/low volatility ETFs and ETPs suffered the greatest outflows during the month and amounted to $895 million. 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.33 billion in November, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF 
(QUAL US) gathered $1.2 billion alone.

Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Nov-19

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

QUAL US

15,284.55

5,954.87

1,196.64

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

SIZE US

1,454.55

1,133.31

1,022.54

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

54,503.44

4,383.09

867.18

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG US

40,870.49

4,155.20

532.68

iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF

IEFV LN

1,173.44

173.63

482.71

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

DGRO US

9,780.07

3,198.17

439.30

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

FVD US

9,080.36

3,533.21

388.61

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

VLUE US

4,390.49

310.66

384.48

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPYV US

4,609.84

1,703.74

377.88

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF

IUVL LN

1,343.75

559.55

369.00

iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF

IWVL LN

2,276.36

385.46

341.76

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat Research ETF

MOAT US

3,058.59

980.49

306.91

iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility EAFE ETF

EFAV US

12,841.43

1,939.70

270.27

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD US

11,208.24

1,777.28

229.52

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 

SDY US

19,664.04

269.93

217.09

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

EFV US

5,644.72

(583.43)

215.67

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

NOBL US

6,227.87

1,599.92

214.71

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

IVE US

17,295.58

(1,146.89)

188.12

C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Reinvestor

DIVC US

143.18

144.54

144.54

Samsung KODEX Top5Plus Total Return ETF - Equity

315930 KS

1,059.11

614.01

141.50