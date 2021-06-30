 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Leveraged And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A Record US$106.7 Billion At The End Of May 2021

Date 30/06/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record US$106.7 billion US Dollars the end of May. Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs suffered net outflows of US$4.14 billion during May bringing year to date net outflows to US$199 million. Total assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs increased from US$102.4 billion at the end of April to US$106.7 billion, according to ETFGI’s May 2021 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 


Highlights

  • Record $106.7 billion invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally at end of May.
  • Leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally suffered net outflows of $4.14 Bn during May.
  • Year to date leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally have suffered net outflows of $199 Mn.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% in May and 12.62% YTD, with positive figures for four consecutive months. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.11% in May. Austria 8.29% and Luxembourg 8.12% were the leaders of the month while New Zealand lost 3.92%. Emerging markets were up 2.58% at the end of May. Hungary (up 15.54%) and Poland (up 13.98%) were the leaders, whilst Egypt (down 3.86%), Chile (down 3.64%), and Malaysia (down 2.79%) were down the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth at the of end of May 2021

ETFGI_Lev_Inv_ETP_Global_May21.jpg

The Global leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs industry had 864 products at the end of May. The majority of assets - $78.21 Bn - were invested in Leveraged ETFs and ETPs, followed by $16.05 Bn invested in Leveraged Inverse products and $12.38 Bn invested in Inverse products. The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs was in the United States, which, at the end of May 2021, had assets of $71.0 Bn invested in 210 ETFs/ETPs.

 

The top 20 leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs by Year-to-Date net new assets collectively gathered $9.86 Bn year-to-date to May 2021. The Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (SOXL US) gathered $2.01 Bn alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to May. 

Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets May 2021: Leveraged and Inverse

Name

 

 

Country Listed

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 May-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

Leverage

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

US

SOXL US

4,872.28

2,010.98

Leveraged

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

US

UVXY US

820.95

981.16

Leveraged

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

US

VXX US

1,089.78

903.84

Leveraged

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

US

SQQQ US

1,733.56

778.39

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

US

TBT US

1,415.22

762.16

Leveraged Inverse

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

US

FNGU US

1,518.54

708.07

Leveraged

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

US

LABU US

747.64

677.64

Leveraged

KB KBSTAR KTB 3Y Futures Inverse ETF - Acc

South Korea

282000 KS

588.87

530.80

Inverse

Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF - Acc

South Korea

252670 KS

1,849.77

419.24

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

US

TBF US

592.32

289.19

Inverse

Yuanta/P-shares CSI 300 2X Bull ETF  - Acc

Taiwan

00637L TT

891.88

265.39

Leveraged

Samsung KODEX Inverse ETF

South Korea

114800 KS

992.10

238.91

Inverse

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

US

TQQQ US

12,149.67

206.21

Leveraged

Lyxor UCITS ETF DAILY DOUBLE SHORT BUND - Acc

France

DSB FP

464.68

204.79

Leveraged Inverse

CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index Daily 2X Leveraged Product

Hong Kong

7226 HK

186.80

195.41

Leveraged

Cathay US Treasury 20+ YR Inv 1X ETF - Acc

Taiwan

00689R TT

170.37

144.53

Inverse

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares

US

TZA US

340.71

143.75

Leveraged Inverse

Lyxor UCITS ETF CAC 40 DAILY DOUBLE SHORT - Acc

France

BX4 FP

306.87

140.39

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares Short QQQ

US

PSQ US

595.58

134.64

Inverse

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares

US

YINN US

390.65

122.90

Leveraged

 

 

 