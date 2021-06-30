ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Leveraged And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A Record US$106.7 Billion At The End Of May 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record US$106.7 billion US Dollars the end of May. Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs suffered net outflows of US$4.14 billion during May bringing year to date net outflows to US$199 million. Total assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs increased from US$102.4 billion at the end of April to US$106.7 billion, according to ETFGI’s May 2021 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Record $106.7 billion invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally at end of May.

Leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally suffered net outflows of $4.14 Bn during May.

Year to date leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally have suffered net outflows of $199 Mn.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% in May and 12.62% YTD, with positive figures for four consecutive months. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.11% in May. Austria 8.29% and Luxembourg 8.12% were the leaders of the month while New Zealand lost 3.92%. Emerging markets were up 2.58% at the end of May. Hungary (up 15.54%) and Poland (up 13.98%) were the leaders, whilst Egypt (down 3.86%), Chile (down 3.64%), and Malaysia (down 2.79%) were down the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth at the of end of May 2021





The Global leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs industry had 864 products at the end of May. The majority of assets - $78.21 Bn - were invested in Leveraged ETFs and ETPs, followed by $16.05 Bn invested in Leveraged Inverse products and $12.38 Bn invested in Inverse products. The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs was in the United States, which, at the end of May 2021, had assets of $71.0 Bn invested in 210 ETFs/ETPs.

The top 20 leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs by Year-to-Date net new assets collectively gathered $9.86 Bn year-to-date to May 2021. The Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (SOXL US) gathered $2.01 Bn alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to May.



Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets May 2021: Leveraged and Inverse