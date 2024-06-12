Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs Industry In Europe Reached A Record Of 2.01 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of May

Date 12/06/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs industry in Europe reached a record of US$2.01 trillion at the end of May.  The ETFs industry in Europe reported net inflows of US$25.53 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$82.42 billion, according to ETFGI's May 2024 European ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • ETFs industry in Europe reached a record $2.01 Tn at the end of May beating the previous record of $1.96 Tn at the end of March 2024.
  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe have increased 10.4% YTD in 2024, going from $1.82 Tn at end of 2023 to $2.01 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $25.53 Bn in May 2024.
  • YTD net inflows of $82.42 Bn are second highest on record, the highest YTD net inflows are $95.18 Bn in 2021 and the third highest YTD net inflows are $68.77 Bn in 2022.
  • 20th month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 4.96% in May and is up by 11.30% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in May and is up 6.09% YTD in 2024.  Norway (up 10.84%) and Portugal (up 8.72%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. The emerging markets index increased by 1.17% during May and is up 4.97% YTD in 2024. Egypt (up 11.82%) and Czech Republic (up 9.44%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFs industry in Europe growth in assets as at the end of May

The ETFs industry in Europe had 3,032 products, with 12,367 listings, assets of $2.01 Tn, from 99 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of May.

During May, ETFs gathered net inflows to $25.53 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $17.26 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $63.69 Bn, higher than the $30.08 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $6.40 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $21.02 Bn, lower than the $27.21 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $549.16 Mn during May, bringing YTD net outflows to $5.66 Bn, lower than the $1.62 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.22 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $4.32 Bn, higher than the $2.90 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.11 Bn during May. SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF (SPY5 GY) gathered $1.74 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in May 2024: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 May-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
May-24

SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF

SPY5 GY

       14,561.20

             5,373.13

          1,735.91

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF (GBP) A-acc - Acc

UKGBPB SW

         3,905.99

             1,949.78

          1,220.22

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

CSSPX SW

       87,794.59

             7,620.78

          1,177.68

UBS Lux Fund Solutions - MSCI Japan UCITS ETF (JPY) A-dis

JPNCHA SW

         4,083.32

             1,289.07

             864.62

UBS ETF (IE) MSCI World UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UBU7 GY

         1,212.08

                895.26

             819.38

iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF

EEDS LN

       16,348.96

                224.98

             789.58

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF

WEBJ GY

            795.76

                788.43

             675.31

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF

IBTU LN

       15,647.44

             2,061.57

             668.88

Xtrackers II EUR Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc

XEON GY

         8,840.59

             3,536.86

             645.64

iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF

SAGG LN

         9,433.74

             1,271.74

             491.62

Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

SPXS LN

       26,499.17

             2,059.35

             441.62

Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

VWRD LN

       26,167.86

             2,603.21

             429.52

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

IWDA LN

       76,562.68

             4,239.58

             427.66

Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF  - 1C - Acc

XZW0 LN

         6,800.76

                913.16

             414.21

iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc

SSAC LN

       13,390.56

                411.79

             411.79

iShares Core MSCI EM IMI UCITS ETF - Acc

EMIM LN

       20,769.35

                636.20

             385.49

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JREG LN

         5,534.59

             1,214.35

             382.31

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF - Acc

IASH LN

         2,667.95

                429.76

             375.53

iShares $ Treasury Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF USD (Acc) - Acc

CSBGU0 SW

         4,482.95

                821.05

             374.84

iShares NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF - Acc

CSNDX SW

       14,311.83

                822.38

             374.55

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $819.64 Mn during May. WisdomTree Physical Platinum - Acc (PHPT LN) gathered $201.98 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in May 2024: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 May-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
May-24

WisdomTree Physical Platinum - Acc

PHPT LN

790.02

                361.75

201.98

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc

BRNT LN

550.48

            (1,209.07)

184.55

WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc

PHAG LN

2,313.34

                526.82

120.29

iShares Physical Platinum ETC - Acc

SPLT LN

212.85

                121.02

72.27

Royal Mint Responsibly Source Physical Gold ETC - Acc

RMAU LN

859.98

                  22.08

54.99

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc

XAD1 GY

1,322.79

                 (90.07)

46.43

WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BTCW SW

649.16

                131.30

44.87

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

15,249.97

            (1,476.02)

35.83

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

GOLD FP

4,339.95

               (209.74)

29.37

21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

CBTC SW

110.62

                  29.64

29.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during May.

