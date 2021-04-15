ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In United States Reach A Record US$5.91 At The End Of Q1 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in United States reach a record US$5.91 at the end of Q1 202. ETFs and ETPs listed in United States gathered a record US$98.26 billion in net inflows during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$252.24 billion. Assets invested in the U.S. ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 3.3%, from US$5.72 trillion at the end of February, to US$5.91 trillion at the end of March, according to ETFGI's March 2021 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in United States reach a record of $5.91 trillion at the end Q1 2021.

ETFs and ETPs listed in U.S. gathered a record $98.26 Bn in net inflows in March beating the prior record of $96.74 set in February 2021

A record $252.24 Bn in net inflows at the end of Q1 beating the prior record of $133.58 in set in Q1 2017 and much higher than the $59.86 Bn gathered in Q1 2020.

19 months of consecutive net inflows.

The S&P 500® gained 4.4% in March and 6.2% in Q1, supported by the increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and continued monetary and fiscal support. Global equities gained 2.5% in March and 5.2% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. 38 of the 50 countries advanced during the month and 35 were positive at the end of Q1. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 2.3% in USD terms in March and 4.0% in Q1. Emerging markets were down 1.6% in USD terms in March and up 2.8% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Emerging BMI.“ According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of March 2021





The US ETF and ETP industry had 2,485 ETFs and ETPs, assets of $5.91 trillion, from 188 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of Q1 2021.

During March 2021, ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $98.26 Bn. Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $82.96 Bn in March, bringing YTD net inflows to $184.53 Bn, much higher than the $28.03 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in Q1 2020.Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $10.24 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $32.09 Bn, more than the $10.78 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted in Q1 2020. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $5.33 Bn during March, bringing year to date net outflows to $7.85 Bn, while in Q1 2020 net inflows of $9.64 Bn were gathered. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $7.71 Bn during March, bringing year to date net inflows to $37.06 Bn, significantly more than the net inflows of $3.26 Bn in Q1 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $48.55 Bn during March. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered 6.60 Bn the largest net inflows in March.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets March 2021: US

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 343,647.25 (2,379.51) 6,595.75 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 222,331.29 9,848.94 4,393.69 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 206,019.23 16,627.88 3,545.16 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 257,971.32 9,136.19 3,107.73 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 24,622.43 4,320.88 2,684.68 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 78,107.37 7,435.52 2,514.25 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD US 51,327.00 2,504.90 2,506.08 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO US 78,510.64 4,694.74 2,415.54 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 72,757.19 4,693.20 2,142.59 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF IGSB US 24,732.87 2,626.56 2,119.84 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 38,499.30 8,949.78 1,921.27 Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF VSS US 8,590.98 2,522.24 1,866.84 Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI US 20,172.46 1,996.63 1,742.08 Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE US 22,598.66 4,407.04 1,709.09 Invesco PureBetaSM MSCI USA ETF PBUS US 1,742.95 1,709.79 1,705.80 ARK Innovation ETF ARKK US 22,996.04 7,132.44 1,666.71 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM US 29,917.81 1,659.99 1,659.99 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF IUSB US 12,096.67 6,413.38 1,632.00 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 154,892.19 773.46 1,351.04 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 68,526.62 3,735.13 1,269.89

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $829 Mn during March. The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (FNGU US) gathered $517 Mn the largest net inflows in March.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets March 2021: US

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 FNGU US 1,403.47 650.96 516.63 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 3,942.57 379.78 55.71 Invesco DB Base Metals Fund DBB US 293.40 103.12 47.25 Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN SLVO US 121.03 80.21 38.54 iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN DJP US 611.21 65.67 35.73 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 1,156.92 687.84 28.98 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust GSG US 1,117.70 173.40 28.62 Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust GLTR US 875.40 91.37 27.81 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC US 1,895.85 380.31 27.76 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF PPLT US 1,524.59 51.68 21.86



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during March and in Q1.