ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In United States Reach A Record US$5.91 At The End Of Q1 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in United States reach a record US$5.91 at the end of Q1 202. ETFs and ETPs listed in United States gathered a record US$98.26 billion in net inflows during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$252.24 billion. Assets invested in the U.S. ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 3.3%, from US$5.72 trillion at the end of February, to US$5.91 trillion at the end of March, according to ETFGI's March 2021 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in United States reach a record of $5.91 trillion at the end Q1 2021.
- ETFs and ETPs listed in U.S. gathered a record $98.26 Bn in net inflows in March beating the prior record of $96.74 set in February 2021
- A record $252.24 Bn in net inflows at the end of Q1 beating the prior record of $133.58 in set in Q1 2017 and much higher than the $59.86 Bn gathered in Q1 2020.
- 19 months of consecutive net inflows.
The S&P 500® gained 4.4% in March and 6.2% in Q1, supported by the increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and continued monetary and fiscal support. Global equities gained 2.5% in March and 5.2% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. 38 of the 50 countries advanced during the month and 35 were positive at the end of Q1. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 2.3% in USD terms in March and 4.0% in Q1. Emerging markets were down 1.6% in USD terms in March and up 2.8% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Emerging BMI.“ According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of March 2021
The US ETF and ETP industry had 2,485 ETFs and ETPs, assets of $5.91 trillion, from 188 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of Q1 2021.
During March 2021, ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $98.26 Bn. Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $82.96 Bn in March, bringing YTD net inflows to $184.53 Bn, much higher than the $28.03 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in Q1 2020.Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $10.24 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $32.09 Bn, more than the $10.78 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted in Q1 2020. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $5.33 Bn during March, bringing year to date net outflows to $7.85 Bn, while in Q1 2020 net inflows of $9.64 Bn were gathered. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $7.71 Bn during March, bringing year to date net inflows to $37.06 Bn, significantly more than the net inflows of $3.26 Bn in Q1 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $48.55 Bn during March. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered 6.60 Bn the largest net inflows in March.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets March 2021: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
SPY US
|
343,647.25
|
(2,379.51)
|
6,595.75
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
222,331.29
|
9,848.94
|
4,393.69
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
VOO US
|
206,019.23
|
16,627.88
|
3,545.16
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
257,971.32
|
9,136.19
|
3,107.73
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
|
RSP US
|
24,622.43
|
4,320.88
|
2,684.68
|
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
IEMG US
|
78,107.37
|
7,435.52
|
2,514.25
|
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
|
IWD US
|
51,327.00
|
2,504.90
|
2,506.08
|
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
|
VWO US
|
78,510.64
|
4,694.74
|
2,415.54
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
VTV US
|
72,757.19
|
4,693.20
|
2,142.59
|
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
IGSB US
|
24,732.87
|
2,626.56
|
2,119.84
|
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLF US
|
38,499.30
|
8,949.78
|
1,921.27
|
Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
|
VSS US
|
8,590.98
|
2,522.24
|
1,866.84
|
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLI US
|
20,172.46
|
1,996.63
|
1,742.08
|
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLE US
|
22,598.66
|
4,407.04
|
1,709.09
|
Invesco PureBetaSM MSCI USA ETF
|
PBUS US
|
1,742.95
|
1,709.79
|
1,705.80
|
ARK Innovation ETF
|
ARKK US
|
22,996.04
|
7,132.44
|
1,666.71
|
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
EEM US
|
29,917.81
|
1,659.99
|
1,659.99
|
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
|
IUSB US
|
12,096.67
|
6,413.38
|
1,632.00
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
QQQ US
|
154,892.19
|
773.46
|
1,351.04
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
IWM US
|
68,526.62
|
3,735.13
|
1,269.89
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $829 Mn during March. The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (FNGU US) gathered $517 Mn the largest net inflows in March.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets March 2021: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
|
FNGU US
|
1,403.47
|
650.96
|
516.63
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
GLDM US
|
3,942.57
|
379.78
|
55.71
|
Invesco DB Base Metals Fund
|
DBB US
|
293.40
|
103.12
|
47.25
|
Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
|
SLVO US
|
121.03
|
80.21
|
38.54
|
iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN
|
DJP US
|
611.21
|
65.67
|
35.73
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
1,156.92
|
687.84
|
28.98
|
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust
|
GSG US
|
1,117.70
|
173.40
|
28.62
|
Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust
|
GLTR US
|
875.40
|
91.37
|
27.81
|
Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
|
DBC US
|
1,895.85
|
380.31
|
27.76
|
Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF
|
PPLT US
|
1,524.59
|
51.68
|
21.86
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during March and in Q1.