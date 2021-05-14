 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In United States Broke Through The US$ 6 Trillion Milestone At The End Of April 2021

Date 14/05/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in United States broke though the US$ 6 trillion milestone at the end of April. ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$76.79 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$329.03 billion. Assets invested in the US ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 5.1%, from US$5.91 trillion at the end of March, to US$6.21 trillion, according to ETFGI's April 2021 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)    


Highlights

The S&P 500 gained 5.34% in April and 11.84% YTD as positive corporate earnings and US stimulis measures helped push U.S. equities higher. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.35% in April. Denmark 7.07% and Finland 7.05% were the leaders of the month while Japan lost 1.60% and was the only country to be down for the month.  Emerging markets were up 2.93% at the end of April. Poland (up 9.9%) and Greece were the leaders (up 9.20%), whilst Chile (down 8.1%), Peru (down 7.1%), and Colombia (down 6.5%) were down the most. “ According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of April 2021

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_USA_Apr21

At the end of April, the US ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,516 products, assets of $6.21 trillion, from 196 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

During April 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $76.79 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $47.19 Bn over April, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $231.71 Bn, much higher than the $28.29 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $23.33 Bn during April, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $55.42 Bn, more than the $30.61 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted YTD in 2020. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.31 Bn over April, bringing year to date net outflows for 2021 to $9.16 Bn, while YTD in 2020  commodities products attracted net inflows of $21.40 Bn. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $9.00 Bn during April, bringing year to date net inflows for 2021 to $46.06 Bn, significantly more than the $7.79 Bn in net inflows active products gathered YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $38.82 Bn during April. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $4.30 Bn the largest net inflows.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets April 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Apr-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Apr-21

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

 238,048.62

 14,150.32

 4,301.38

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

 220,351.89

 20,602.64

 3,974.76

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

 275,373.12

 11,733.23

 2,597.04

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

 73,997.99

 8,298.23

 2,551.91

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

VGSH US

 12,572.53

 2,798.24

 2,450.48

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

 87,226.14

 4,639.77

 2,320.10

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

 77,535.95

 6,962.07

 2,268.88

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

 44,770.51

 3,876.01

 1,902.05

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

GOVT US

 16,299.19

 2,278.32

 1,872.61

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD US

 23,595.06

 4,446.92

 1,855.94

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

 91,743.13

 1,722.14

 1,722.14

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

BBEU US

 6,226.33

 2,486.57

 1,655.74

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

IYR US

 6,476.45

 353.61

 1,327.97

Blackrock US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

LCTU US

 1,342.40

 1,314.12

 1,314.12

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCSH US

 39,294.12

 3,321.37

 1,288.51

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

 40,915.06

 4,854.51

 1,258.91

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

EMB US

 19,162.43

 701.49

 1,084.61

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

VLUE US

 15,373.23

 3,995.65

 1,077.56

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPYV US

 11,665.42

 2,862.55

 1,029.67

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

VMBS US

 14,883.04

 1,958.42

 960.83

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $914 Mn during April. The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX US) gathered $325 Mn in net inflows.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets April 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Apr-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Apr-21

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

 1,341.75

 1,012.36

324.52

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

DBC US

 2,241.94

 570.38

190.07

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

DBA US

 961.17

 209.95

81.35

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

 4,194.43

 453.46

73.68

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

 1,271.15

 238.29

64.90

United States Copper Index Fund

CPER US

 261.10

 161.91

47.86

Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

SLVO US

 160.32

 116.32

36.11

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

PALL US

 494.31

 37.35

32.64

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares

SIVR US

 987.80

 147.11

31.75

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

DBB US

 348.20

 134.19

31.07


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during April.

 