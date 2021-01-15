ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In The United States Reach A New Milestone Of US$5.47 Trillion At The End Of 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States reach a new milestone of US$5.47 trillion at the end of 2020. During 2020 assets increased by 23.6% going from US$4.421 trillion to US$5.47 trillion. During December ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$63.49 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$490.19 billion which beats the prior record of US$468.25 billion set in 2017, according to ETFGI's December 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States reach a new milestone of $5.47 trilion at the end of 2020.

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs increased by 23.6% in 2020.

Record 2020 net inflows of $490.19 billion surpass the $330.24 billion had gathered in 2019 and the prior record of $468.25 billion gathered in 2017.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed followed by fixed income attracted the highest net inflows during 2020 with $205.96 billion and $176.40 billion respectively.

“The S&P 500® was up 3.8% for December and finished the year at an all-time high, having added 18.4% the year. Developed ex-U.S. gained 5.5% during December, concluding 2020 up 11.1%. The S&P Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, finishing 2020 up 15.5%. Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, and finished 2020 up 15.5%. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2020





The ETF and ETP industry in the United States had 2,413 ETFs and ETPs, assets of $5.47 Tn, from 178 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of 2020.

During December 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $63.49 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $37.14 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $205.96 billion, more than the $166.57 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted in 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $14.80 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $176.40 billion, more than the $129.32 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $945 million in December, bringing 2020 net inflows to $38.98 billion, which is significantly greater than the 2019 net inflows of $8.23 billion.

Active ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $13.18 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $59.76 billion, which is significantly more than the net inflows of $25.66 billion in 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $40.57 billion during December. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered 5.28 billion alone.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets December 2020: US

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 200,280.33 32,057.85 5,280.79 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 68,718.50 (553.07) 3,458.65 ARK Innovation ETF ARKK US 17,750.92 9,529.79 3,132.71 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF ARKG US 7,653.37 5,239.18 3,092.72 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 58,302.30 1,711.88 2,941.43 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 68,119.64 16,780.42 2,410.59 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 38,510.83 15,900.65 2,197.33 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF BNDX US 37,207.29 11,769.43 1,967.64 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 85,278.05 12,427.30 1,885.42 iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP US 26,449.41 3,799.81 1,668.69 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF BSV US 29,577.99 6,264.69 1,545.26 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 18,181.90 694.38 1,539.30 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO US 71,467.93 (2,455.38) 1,441.43 Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE US 13,719.56 6,364.35 1,385.04 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 24,880.97 1,218.52 1,324.95 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCSH US 36,198.96 9,502.43 1,303.33 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 61,531.46 5,496.23 1,188.65 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCIT US 42,514.40 14,258.16 958.54 iShares MSCI India ETF INDA US 4,863.22 (654.29) 928.07 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN US 4,699.99 2,624.25 924.22

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.34 billion during December. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $373.48 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets December 2020: US

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD 2020 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 iShares Silver Trust SLV US 14,791.78 3,460.24 373.48 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 4,015.65 2,459.75 334.91 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 1,307.12 1,206.95 174.57 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC US 1,341.23 35.78 169.36 United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 414.60 184.88 74.21 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 176.11 181.92 71.95 Invesco DB Agriculture Fund DBA US 648.42 271.58 41.73 Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust GLTR US 841.87 201.17 38.70 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY US 293.38 (176.43) 34.03 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust GSG US 827.18 224.91 29.19



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during December.