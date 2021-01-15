 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In The United States Reach A New Milestone Of US$5.47 Trillion At The End Of 2020

Date 15/01/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States reach a new milestone of US$5.47 trillion at the end of 2020.  During 2020 assets increased by 23.6% going from US$4.421 trillion to US$5.47 trillion.  During December ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$63.49 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$490.19 billion which beats the prior record of US$468.25 billion set in 2017, according to ETFGI's December 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States reach a new milestone of $5.47 trilion at the end of 2020.
  • Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs increased by 23.6% in 2020. 
  • Record 2020 net inflows of $490.19 billion surpass the $330.24 billion had gathered in 2019 and the prior record of $468.25 billion gathered in 2017.
  • Equity ETFs and ETPs listed followed by fixed income attracted the highest net inflows during 2020 with $205.96 billion and $176.40 billion respectively.

“The S&P 500® was up 3.8% for December and finished the year at an all-time high, having added 18.4% the year.  Developed ex-U.S. gained 5.5% during December, concluding 2020 up 11.1%.  The S&P Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, finishing 2020 up 15.5%. Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, and finished 2020 up 15.5%. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2020

ETFGI_ETPs_US_2020

The ETF and ETP industry in the United States had 2,413 ETFs and ETPs, assets of $5.47 Tn, from 178 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of 2020.

During December 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $63.49 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $37.14 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $205.96 billion, more than the $166.57 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted in 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $14.80 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $176.40 billion, more than the $129.32 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted in 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $945 million in December, bringing 2020 net inflows to $38.98 billion, which is significantly greater than the 2019 net inflows of $8.23 billion.

Active ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $13.18 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $59.76 billion, which is significantly more than the net inflows of $25.66 billion in 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $40.57 billion during December. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered 5.28 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets December 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-20

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

200,280.33

32,057.85

5,280.79

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

IEMG US

68,718.50

(553.07)

3,458.65

ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK US

17,750.92

9,529.79

3,132.71

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

ARKG US

7,653.37

5,239.18

3,092.72

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

58,302.30

1,711.88

2,941.43

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

68,119.64

16,780.42

2,410.59

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

38,510.83

15,900.65

2,197.33

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

37,207.29

11,769.43

1,967.64

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

85,278.05

12,427.30

1,885.42

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

TIP US

26,449.41

3,799.81

1,668.69

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

BSV US

29,577.99

6,264.69

1,545.26

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

RSP US

18,181.90

694.38

1,539.30

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

VWO US

71,467.93

(2,455.38)

1,441.43

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLE US

13,719.56

6,364.35

1,385.04

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

24,880.97

1,218.52

1,324.95

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCSH US

36,198.96

9,502.43

1,303.33

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

61,531.46

5,496.23

1,188.65

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

42,514.40

14,258.16

958.54

iShares MSCI India ETF

INDA US

4,863.22

(654.29)

928.07

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

ICLN US

4,699.99

2,624.25

924.22

 

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.34 billion during December. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $373.48 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets December 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2020

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Dec-20

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

14,791.78

3,460.24

373.48

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

4,015.65

2,459.75

334.91

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

1,307.12

1,206.95

174.57

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

DBC US

1,341.23

35.78

169.36

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

414.60

184.88

74.21

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

BOIL US

176.11

181.92

71.95

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

DBA US

648.42

271.58

41.73

Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust

GLTR US

841.87

201.17

38.70

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

293.38

(176.43)

34.03

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

827.18

224.91

29.19

 

 


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during December.