 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In The United States Reached A Record US$6.34 Trillion At The End Of May 2021

Date 30/06/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States reached a record US$6.34 trillion at the end of May. ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$63.95 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$392.98 billion. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.1%, from US$6.21 trillion at the end of April to US$6.34 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2021 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)       

   

Highlights

“The S&P 500 gained 0.7% in May and 12.62% YTD, with positive figures for four consecutive months. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.11% in May. Austria 8.29% and Luxembourg 8.12% were the leaders of the month while New Zealand lost 3.92%.  Emerging markets were up 2.58% at the end of May. Hungary (up 15.54%) and Poland (up 13.98%) were the leaders, whilst Egypt (down 3.86%), Chile (down 3.64%), and Malaysia (down 2.79%) were down the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of May 2021

ETGI_USA_ETP_May21

The ETFs and ETPs industry in the United States had 2,547 products, assets of US$6.34 Tn, from 202 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of May.

During May 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $63.95 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of $38.84 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $270.55 Bn, much higher than the $22.15 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $14.26 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $69.68 Bn, more than the $54.75 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2020. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $2.84 Bn over May, bringing year to date net outflows for 2021 to $6.32 Bn, less than net inflows of $27.62 Bn commodities products had attracted over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $6.24 Bn during May, bringing year to date net inflows for 2021 to $52.30 Bn, significantly more than the $13.87 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $38.82 Bn during May. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered the largest net inflow $3.58 Bn.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets May 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 May-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 May-21

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

225,706.38

24,178.69

3,576.05

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

243,653.31

16,853.58

2,703.27

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

96,942.43

3,825.55

2,103.42

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

BBEU US

8,616.93

4,564.37

2,077.81

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

81,905.63

8,988.94

2,026.87

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

BSV US

34,132.40

4,774.76

1,884.66

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

44,835.00

11,151.17

1,587.63

iShares Global Financials ETF

IXG US

2,669.70

2,195.59

1,584.87

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLV US

27,714.79

(60.59)

1,583.26

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

RSP US

28,680.03

6,678.31

1,550.49

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF

COMT US

2,059.02

1,755.12

1,344.38

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

VGK US

18,941.27

2,495.98

1,329.83

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

VNQ US

39,986.46

3,281.29

1,312.81

Materials Select Sector SPDR Trust

XLB US

9,733.26

3,258.06

1,242.23

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

IUSB US

13,967.88

8,168.36

1,236.31

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

TIP US

28,405.49

1,914.97

1,223.17

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

75,150.70

9,498.59

1,200.35

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

VTIP US

13,947.31

3,963.12

1,117.57

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

47,716.58

5,143.15

1,096.12

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

VWO US

82,474.08

5,772.22

1,065.62

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.67 Bn during May. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.57 Bn alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets May 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Apr-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Apr-21

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

62,558.36

(7037.55)

1,570.75

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

30,570.66

(1305.46)

295.95

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

15,927.55

671.52

263.40

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

DBC US

2,484.20

734.97

164.59

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

4,602.30

545.21

91.75

United States Copper Index Fund

CPER US

349.92

237.55

75.64

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

1,368.76

304.34

66.05

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGU US

1,518.54

708.07

57.11

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

DBB US

410.28

179.87

45.68

Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust

GLTR US

1,042.84

156.09

35.61


https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during May.

 