ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reached A Record US$1.36 Trillion At The End Of Q1 2021

Date 29/04/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$17.78 billion during March, bringing year-to-date Q1 net inflows to a record US$60.44 billion surpassing the prior record of US$35.35 billion gathered in Q1 2017. Assets invested in the European ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 2.3%, from US$1.33 trillion at the end of February, to US$1.36 trillion, according to ETFGI's March 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report that is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Record $1.36 trillion invested in the ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe at the end of Q1 2021.
  • Record Q1, YTD net inflows of $60.44 Bn much higher than the prior record of $35.35 billion gathered in Q1 2017.
  • Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe attracted the highest inflows among asset classes in March and Q1

The S&P 500® gained 4.4% in March and 6.2% in Q1, supported by the increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and continued monetary and fiscal support. Global equities gained 2.5% in March and 5.2% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Global BMI.  38 of the 50 countries advanced during the month and 35 were positive at the end of Q1.  Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 2.3% in USD terms in March and 4.0% in Q1.  Emerging markets were down 1.6% in USD terms in March and up 2.8% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Emerging BMI. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of March 2021

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Europe_Q121

The European ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,393 ETFs/ETPs, with 9,139 listings, assets of $1.36 Tn, from 82 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of Q1 2021.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $22.10 Bn during March, bringing net inflows for the Q1 2021 to $57.32 Bn, much higher than the $3.87 Bn in net outflows equity products had in Q1 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net outflows of $3.07 Bn during March, taking net inflows for the year to $645 Mn, greater than the $4.55 Bn in net outflows fixed income products had reported at this point in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $2.29 Bn in net outflows, bringing net inflows to $579 Mn for 2021, which is lower than the $7.69 Bn in net inflows gathered over the same period in 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $588 Mn, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $562 Mn, significantly higher than the $799 Mn in net outflows active products had attracted year to date in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $15.77 Bn during March. The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc (IUVL LN) gathered $1.74 Bn the largest net inflows.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in March 2021: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Mar-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Mar-21

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc

IUVL LN

4,907.41

2,300.66

1,735.41

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - C-USD - Acc

FINW LN

1,392.34

1,383.00

1,383.00

Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc

XDEW GY

5,441.54

2,673.49

1,372.74

iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc

IWVL LN

5,167.70

1,465.94

1,176.64

Xtrackers MSCI World Energy Index UCITS ETF (DR) - Acc

XDW0 GY

1,410.17

1,200.35

1,170.70

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Index UCITS ETF - Acc

XMME GY

5,352.58

1,355.19

1,083.29

iShares Edge MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF - Acc

MVEA NA

1,443.69

1,059.64

1,050.66

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor UCITS ETF - Acc

IUMO LN

1,904.12

1,122.42

1,031.25

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

IWDA LN

32,260.74

1,849.66

686.19

HSBC MSCI Canada UCITS ETF

HCAN LN

644.44

619.81

619.81

iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF

CNYB NA

5,602.72

1,706.34

575.76

iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF

IEFV LN

2,856.92

758.54

532.76

iShares MSCI Europe UCITS ETF EUR (Acc) - Acc

SMEA LN

5,055.60

743.78

521.49

Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF

VMID LN

3,817.96

689.65

481.23

Deka MSCI USA Climate Change ESG UCITS ETF

D6RQ GY

654.26

509.46

427.76

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hdg - Acc

VAGS LN

1,526.83

543.27

399.02

UBS ETF (IE) MSCI USA Value UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UBU5 GY

1,394.04

553.04

394.75

Invesco MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Acc

SMSUSA GY

2,441.17

517.89

388.06

iShares $ Treasury Bond 1-3yr UCITS ETF

IBTS LN

3,267.64

193.26

372.87

Invesco MSCI USA ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Acc

ESGU LN

527.16

393.74

367.86


The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $827 Mn during March.  The BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $198 Mn the largest net inflows.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in March 2021: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Mar-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Mar-21

BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc

BTCE GY

1,302.67

508.15

198.02

WisdomTree Precious Metals - EUR Daily Hedged - Acc

00XQ GY

124.64

14.52

129.45

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

XGDU LN

365.53

125.89

113.67

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc

SGBS LN

3,334.77

85.54

105.84

WisdomTree Copper - Acc

COPA LN

545.11

161.83

72.27

WisdomTree Industrial Metals - Acc

AIGI LN

368.75

159.72

60.09

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

12,133.02

275.49

46.15

WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc

PHAG LN

2,384.35

194.46

40.54

WisdomTree Aluminium - Acc

ALUM LN

100.40

55.31

30.70

WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc

BTCW SW

375.37

39.02

29.81

 

