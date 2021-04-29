ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reached A Record US$1.36 Trillion At The End Of Q1 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$17.78 billion during March, bringing year-to-date Q1 net inflows to a record US$60.44 billion surpassing the prior record of US$35.35 billion gathered in Q1 2017. Assets invested in the European ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 2.3%, from US$1.33 trillion at the end of February, to US$1.36 trillion, according to ETFGI's March 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report that is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Record $1.36 trillion invested in the ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe at the end of Q1 2021.

Record Q1, YTD net inflows of $60.44 Bn much higher than the prior record of $35.35 billion gathered in Q1 2017.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe attracted the highest inflows among asset classes in March and Q1

The S&P 500® gained 4.4% in March and 6.2% in Q1, supported by the increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and continued monetary and fiscal support. Global equities gained 2.5% in March and 5.2% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. 38 of the 50 countries advanced during the month and 35 were positive at the end of Q1. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 2.3% in USD terms in March and 4.0% in Q1. Emerging markets were down 1.6% in USD terms in March and up 2.8% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Emerging BMI. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of March 2021





The European ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,393 ETFs/ETPs, with 9,139 listings, assets of $1.36 Tn, from 82 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of Q1 2021.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $22.10 Bn during March, bringing net inflows for the Q1 2021 to $57.32 Bn, much higher than the $3.87 Bn in net outflows equity products had in Q1 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net outflows of $3.07 Bn during March, taking net inflows for the year to $645 Mn, greater than the $4.55 Bn in net outflows fixed income products had reported at this point in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $2.29 Bn in net outflows, bringing net inflows to $579 Mn for 2021, which is lower than the $7.69 Bn in net inflows gathered over the same period in 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $588 Mn, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $562 Mn, significantly higher than the $799 Mn in net outflows active products had attracted year to date in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $15.77 Bn during March. The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc (IUVL LN) gathered $1.74 Bn the largest net inflows.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in March 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc IUVL LN 4,907.41 2,300.66 1,735.41 Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - C-USD - Acc FINW LN 1,392.34 1,383.00 1,383.00 Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc XDEW GY 5,441.54 2,673.49 1,372.74 iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc IWVL LN 5,167.70 1,465.94 1,176.64 Xtrackers MSCI World Energy Index UCITS ETF (DR) - Acc XDW0 GY 1,410.17 1,200.35 1,170.70 Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Index UCITS ETF - Acc XMME GY 5,352.58 1,355.19 1,083.29 iShares Edge MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF - Acc MVEA NA 1,443.69 1,059.64 1,050.66 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor UCITS ETF - Acc IUMO LN 1,904.12 1,122.42 1,031.25 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 32,260.74 1,849.66 686.19 HSBC MSCI Canada UCITS ETF HCAN LN 644.44 619.81 619.81 iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF CNYB NA 5,602.72 1,706.34 575.76 iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF IEFV LN 2,856.92 758.54 532.76 iShares MSCI Europe UCITS ETF EUR (Acc) - Acc SMEA LN 5,055.60 743.78 521.49 Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF VMID LN 3,817.96 689.65 481.23 Deka MSCI USA Climate Change ESG UCITS ETF D6RQ GY 654.26 509.46 427.76 Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hdg - Acc VAGS LN 1,526.83 543.27 399.02 UBS ETF (IE) MSCI USA Value UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis UBU5 GY 1,394.04 553.04 394.75 Invesco MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Acc SMSUSA GY 2,441.17 517.89 388.06 iShares $ Treasury Bond 1-3yr UCITS ETF IBTS LN 3,267.64 193.26 372.87 Invesco MSCI USA ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Acc ESGU LN 527.16 393.74 367.86



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $827 Mn during March. The BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $198 Mn the largest net inflows.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in March 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21 BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc BTCE GY 1,302.67 508.15 198.02 WisdomTree Precious Metals - EUR Daily Hedged - Acc 00XQ GY 124.64 14.52 129.45 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 365.53 125.89 113.67 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc SGBS LN 3,334.77 85.54 105.84 WisdomTree Copper - Acc COPA LN 545.11 161.83 72.27 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - Acc AIGI LN 368.75 159.72 60.09 Xetra Gold EUR - Acc 4GLD GY 12,133.02 275.49 46.15 WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc PHAG LN 2,384.35 194.46 40.54 WisdomTree Aluminium - Acc ALUM LN 100.40 55.31 30.70 WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc BTCW SW 375.37 39.02 29.81

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during March.