ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reached A Record US$1.43 Trillion At The End Of April 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reached a record US$1.43 trillion at the end of April. ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$19.54 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$79.97 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 5.1%, from US$1.36 trillion at the end of March to US$1.43 trillion, according to ETFGI's April 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)







Highlights

Record $1.43 trillion invested in the ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe at the end of April

Net inflows of $19.54 Bn in April – the 13th month of consecutive net inflows

Record YTD net inflows of $79.97 Bn beating the prior record of $40.58 Bn gathered YTD in 2017.

The S&P 500 gained 5.34% in April and 11.84% YTD as positive corporate earnings and US stimulis measures helped push U.S. equities higher. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.35% in April. Denmark 7.07% and Finland 7.05% were the leaders of the month while Japan lost 1.60% and was the only country to be down for the month. Emerging markets were up 2.93% at the end of April. Poland (up 9.9%) and Greece were the leaders (up 9.20%), whilst Chile (down 8.1%), Peru (down 7.1%), and Colombia (down 6.5%) were down the most. “ According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth at the end of April 2021





At the end of April 2021, the European ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,371 products, with 9,199 listings, assets of $1.43 Tn, from 83 providers on 29 exchanges in 24 countries.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $11.54 Bn during April, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $68.85 Bn, much higher than the $5.01 Bn in net outflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $5.94 Bn during April, taking net inflows for the year to $6.59 Bn, greater than the $4.63 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had reported at this point in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $900 Mn in net inflows, bringing net inflows to $1.48 Bn for 2021, which is lower than the $11.17 Bn in net inflows gathered over the same period in 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $806 Mn, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $1.37 Bn, significantly higher than the $630 Mn in net outflows active products had attracted year to date in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.75 Bn during April. iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc (IWDA LN) gathered $1.30 Bn the largest net inflows.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in April 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Apr-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Apr-21 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 35,062.05 3,144.85 1,295.19 iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 UCITS ETF (DE) SX7EEX GY 2,238.99 598.72 622.70 iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector UCITS ETF - Acc ESIF GY 582.89 584.26 584.26 Invesco S&P 500 ETF - Acc SPXS LN 9,639.96 (240.22) 561.00 iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF INRG LN 5,444.97 1,360.81 494.28 iShares MSCI Europe UCITS ETF EUR (Acc) - Acc SMEA LN 5,773.32 1,231.98 488.20 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc IUVL LN 5,466.13 2,776.73 476.07 iShares MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF - Acc SUAS LN 6,703.43 1,235.78 464.05 Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc VUAA LN 2,405.04 645.00 443.71 iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF IEBC LN 10,796.90 (687.35) 399.73 iShares € Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF ERNE LN 3,761.25 916.69 379.26 iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF IHYU LN 4,918.81 143.94 366.00 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF VWRD LN 8,118.39 881.70 325.45 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - Acc SADU GY 1,715.15 1,251.39 295.71 Xtrackers MSCI EM Asia Swap UCITS ETF XMA1 GY 283.63 281.06 280.84 iShares $ TIPS UCITS ETF - Acc ITPS LN 3,131.31 522.54 279.24 Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XZW0 LN 2,170.84 730.02 262.39 Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - Acc CMU FP 1,945.95 316.99 249.22 UBS ETF (IE) Bloomberg Commodity Index SF UCITS ETF (CHF) A-acc DCCHAS SW 320.79 258.70 246.71 iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc SUSW LN 3,196.73 451.02 238.45



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.55 Bn during April. Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities – Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $198 Mn gathered the largest net inflows.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in April 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

April-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

April-21 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 1,435.97 1,191.74 1,065.85 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc XGDE GY 497.55 358.14 376.59 Xetra Gold EUR – Acc 4GLD GY 12,844.74 537.23 261.74 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) – Acc GOLD FP 3,293.67 254.26 217.08 WisdomTree Copper – Acc COPA LN 777.72 325.64 163.81 iShares Physical Gold ETC – Acc SGLN LN 12,894.33 (391.68) 124.10 SEBA Bitcoin ETP (USD) SBTCU SW 92.12 94.40 94.40 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities - Acc XSLR LN 183.64 137.11 93.19 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold – Acc WGLD LN 114.65 103.79 92.98 Invesco Physical Gold ETC – Acc SGLD LN 12,376.83 (672.62) 61.24





Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during April.