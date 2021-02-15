 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A Record US$1.30 Trillion At The End Of January 2021

Date 15/02/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reach a record US$1.30 trillion at the end of January.  A strong start to the year with record net inflows of US$20.51 billion during January, which is significantly more than the net inflows of US$15.16 billion in January 2020.  Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 1.1%, from US$1.28 trillion at the end of December, to US$1.30 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets reach a new record $1.30 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe at the end of January.
  • Net inflows set a new record of $20.51 billion in January. 
  • Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted the biggest part of net inflows during January with
    $15.92 billion.

“The S&P 500 posted a loss of 1% for January due to the sell-off during the last week of the month.  Small and mid-cap stocks outperformed in January, with the S&P Mid-Cap 400® and the S&P SmallCap 600® up 2% and 6%, respectively.   Slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine distribution affected global impacted equities globally.  The Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month down 1% while Emerging markets were up 3% for the month. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of January 2021

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Europe_Jan21.jpg

The European ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,311 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,970 listings, assets of $1.30 Tn, from 80 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 counties at the end of January 2021.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $15.92 BN during January, which is significantly more than the $7.73 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in January 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $2.10 Bn during January, which is lower than the $5.35 Bn in net inflows reported in January2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $2.36 Bn in net inflows,, which is higher than the $2.15 Bn in net inflows gathered in January 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.43 Bn during January. AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc (USRI FP) gathered $1.07 Bn.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in January 2021: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc

USRI FP

2,828.99

1,072.73

iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

INRG LN

6,499.48

871.93

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - Acc

SADU GY

1,122.14

751.60

UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF A - Acc - Acc

EMMUSC SW

3,041.95

748.99

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

IWDA LN

29,305.54

675.11

iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc

CYBA NA

2,738.42

658.06

UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF CHF ACC

AWESGS SW

748.18

510.46

UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF USD ACC

AWESGW SW

747.43

484.59

iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF

CNYB NA

4,369.82

432.23

UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF EUR ACC

AWESGE SW

659.25

428.99

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

CSPXJ SW

2,643.01

428.83

Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

VWRD LN

6,945.61

415.20

iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF

ISF LN

11,909.51

396.46

iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc

SASU LN

2,277.08

393.84

iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc

SAEM LN

1,543.87

375.55

Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc

XDEW GY

2,729.36

373.96

L&G US Equity Responsible Exclusions UCITS ETF - Acc

RIUS LN

1,703.24

367.75

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF

SEML LN

6,489.70

363.91

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc

IUVL LN

2,562.39

348.03

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - EUR Hdg

IWLE GY

703.83

336.05



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.76 Bn during January. Invesco Physical Gold ETC – Acc (SGLD LN) gathered $421 Mn.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in January 2021: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-21

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

14,212.26

421.23

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

GOLD FP

3,508.97

278.06

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BITC SW

225.88

224.85

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLN LN

14,253.04

217.65

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc

SGLE IM

206.60

154.97

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc

XAD1 GY

3,594.56

150.68

WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc

PHAG LN

2,619.76

86.71

WisdomTree Copper - Acc

COPA LN

421.33

82.02

WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc

GBSP LN

1,577.77

75.15

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

13,008.70

68.88

 


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during January.


 