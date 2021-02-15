ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A Record US$1.30 Trillion At The End Of January 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reach a record US$1.30 trillion at the end of January. A strong start to the year with record net inflows of US$20.51 billion during January, which is significantly more than the net inflows of US$15.16 billion in January 2020. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 1.1%, from US$1.28 trillion at the end of December, to US$1.30 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

“The S&P 500 posted a loss of 1% for January due to the sell-off during the last week of the month. Small and mid-cap stocks outperformed in January, with the S&P Mid-Cap 400® and the S&P SmallCap 600® up 2% and 6%, respectively. Slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine distribution affected global impacted equities globally. The Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month down 1% while Emerging markets were up 3% for the month. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The European ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,311 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,970 listings, assets of $1.30 Tn, from 80 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 counties at the end of January 2021.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $15.92 BN during January, which is significantly more than the $7.73 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in January 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $2.10 Bn during January, which is lower than the $5.35 Bn in net inflows reported in January2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $2.36 Bn in net inflows,, which is higher than the $2.15 Bn in net inflows gathered in January 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.43 Bn during January. AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc (USRI FP) gathered $1.07 Bn.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in January 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Jan-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Jan-21 AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc USRI FP 2,828.99 1,072.73 iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF INRG LN 6,499.48 871.93 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - Acc SADU GY 1,122.14 751.60 UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF A - Acc - Acc EMMUSC SW 3,041.95 748.99 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 29,305.54 675.11 iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc CYBA NA 2,738.42 658.06 UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF CHF ACC AWESGS SW 748.18 510.46 UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF USD ACC AWESGW SW 747.43 484.59 iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF CNYB NA 4,369.82 432.23 UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF EUR ACC AWESGE SW 659.25 428.99 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF - Acc CSPXJ SW 2,643.01 428.83 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF VWRD LN 6,945.61 415.20 iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF ISF LN 11,909.51 396.46 iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc SASU LN 2,277.08 393.84 iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc SAEM LN 1,543.87 375.55 Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc XDEW GY 2,729.36 373.96 L&G US Equity Responsible Exclusions UCITS ETF - Acc RIUS LN 1,703.24 367.75 iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF SEML LN 6,489.70 363.91 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc IUVL LN 2,562.39 348.03 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - EUR Hdg IWLE GY 703.83 336.05





The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.76 Bn during January. Invesco Physical Gold ETC – Acc (SGLD LN) gathered $421 Mn.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in January 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Jan-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Jan-21 Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc SGLD LN 14,212.26 421.23 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 3,508.97 278.06 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin - Acc BITC SW 225.88 224.85 iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc SGLN LN 14,253.04 217.65 Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc SGLE IM 206.60 154.97 Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc XAD1 GY 3,594.56 150.68 WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc PHAG LN 2,619.76 86.71 WisdomTree Copper - Acc COPA LN 421.33 82.02 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc GBSP LN 1,577.77 75.15 Xetra Gold EUR - Acc 4GLD GY 13,008.70 68.88



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during January.