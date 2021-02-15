ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A Record US$1.30 Trillion At The End Of January 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reach a record US$1.30 trillion at the end of January. A strong start to the year with record net inflows of US$20.51 billion during January, which is significantly more than the net inflows of US$15.16 billion in January 2020. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 1.1%, from US$1.28 trillion at the end of December, to US$1.30 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets reach a new record $1.30 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe at the end of January.
- Net inflows set a new record of $20.51 billion in January.
- Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted the biggest part of net inflows during January with
$15.92 billion.
“The S&P 500 posted a loss of 1% for January due to the sell-off during the last week of the month. Small and mid-cap stocks outperformed in January, with the S&P Mid-Cap 400® and the S&P SmallCap 600® up 2% and 6%, respectively. Slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine distribution affected global impacted equities globally. The Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month down 1% while Emerging markets were up 3% for the month. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of January 2021
The European ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,311 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,970 listings, assets of $1.30 Tn, from 80 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 counties at the end of January 2021.
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $15.92 BN during January, which is significantly more than the $7.73 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in January 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $2.10 Bn during January, which is lower than the $5.35 Bn in net inflows reported in January2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $2.36 Bn in net inflows,, which is higher than the $2.15 Bn in net inflows gathered in January 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.43 Bn during January. AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc (USRI FP) gathered $1.07 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in January 2021: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc
|
USRI FP
|
2,828.99
|
1,072.73
|
iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF
|
INRG LN
|
6,499.48
|
871.93
|
Amundi MSCI USA ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - Acc
|
SADU GY
|
1,122.14
|
751.60
|
UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF A - Acc - Acc
|
EMMUSC SW
|
3,041.95
|
748.99
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IWDA LN
|
29,305.54
|
675.11
|
iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CYBA NA
|
2,738.42
|
658.06
|
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF CHF ACC
|
AWESGS SW
|
748.18
|
510.46
|
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF USD ACC
|
AWESGW SW
|
747.43
|
484.59
|
iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF
|
CNYB NA
|
4,369.82
|
432.23
|
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI ESG Universal UCITS ETF EUR ACC
|
AWESGE SW
|
659.25
|
428.99
|
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CSPXJ SW
|
2,643.01
|
428.83
|
Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|
VWRD LN
|
6,945.61
|
415.20
|
iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|
ISF LN
|
11,909.51
|
396.46
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc
|
SASU LN
|
2,277.08
|
393.84
|
iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc
|
SAEM LN
|
1,543.87
|
375.55
|
Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc
|
XDEW GY
|
2,729.36
|
373.96
|
L&G US Equity Responsible Exclusions UCITS ETF - Acc
|
RIUS LN
|
1,703.24
|
367.75
|
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF
|
SEML LN
|
6,489.70
|
363.91
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IUVL LN
|
2,562.39
|
348.03
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - EUR Hdg
|
IWLE GY
|
703.83
|
336.05
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.76 Bn during January. Invesco Physical Gold ETC – Acc (SGLD LN) gathered $421 Mn.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in January 2021: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
14,212.26
|
421.23
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
GOLD FP
|
3,508.97
|
278.06
|
CoinShares Physical Bitcoin - Acc
|
BITC SW
|
225.88
|
224.85
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLN LN
|
14,253.04
|
217.65
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc
|
SGLE IM
|
206.60
|
154.97
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc
|
XAD1 GY
|
3,594.56
|
150.68
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc
|
PHAG LN
|
2,619.76
|
86.71
|
WisdomTree Copper - Acc
|
COPA LN
|
421.33
|
82.02
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc
|
GBSP LN
|
1,577.77
|
75.15
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
13,008.70
|
68.88
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during January.