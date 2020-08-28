 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Canada Reached US$ 171.62 Billion A New Record At The End Of July 2020

Date 28/08/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada reached US$ 171.62 billion a new record at the end of July.  ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of US$4.58 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$21.40 billion which is significantly more than US$9.00 billion in net inflows gathered at this point in 2019 and nearly as much as the US$20.93 billion gathered in all of 2019. At the end of the month, Canadian ETF assets increased by 7.5%, from US$159.58 billion at the end of June to US$171.62 billion according to ETFGI's July 2020 Canadian ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights:

  • Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada reached a new record of $171.62 BN at the end of July.
  • ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $4.58 Bn during July the second highest monthly net inflow on record.  February 2020 was the largest monthly net inflow with $6.28 Bn.
  • YTD net inflows are $21.40 Bn which is significantly more than $9.00 Bn in net inflows gathered at this point in 2019 and nearly as much as the $20.93 Bn gathered in all of 2019.    

The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in July, aided by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and strong earnings.   International markets also gained, with Developed Ex-U.S. and Emerging up 3.0% and 8.5%, respectively. In the developed markets Scandinavian countries benefited most, led by Norway (up 10.8%) and Sweden (up 10.1%); while Japan (down 2.0%) was the sole negative performer among developed countries. Dollar weakness contributed toward the positive momentum in Emerging markets where 19 of 25 countries gained, led by Brazil (up 14.4%) and Pakistan (up 13.4%), while Taiwan (up 12.1%) neared an all-time high.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2020, the Canadian ETF industry had 812 ETFs, with 984 listings, assets of US$172 Bn, from 36 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2020

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Canada_July20

ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $4.58 Bn in July. Year to date, net inflows stand at $21.40 Bn. At this point last year there were net inflows of $9.00 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.37 Bn over July, bringing net inflows for the year to $10.93 Bn, much higher than the $1.01 Bn in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the year to July 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $2.18 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows YTD of $6.89 Bn, greater than the $4.98 Bn in net inflows Active products had reported for the year to July 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $889 Mn during July, bringing net inflows for the year to July 2020 to $2.79 Bn, slightly higher than the $2.77 Bn in net inflows Fixed Income products had attracted by the end of July 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $85 Mn in July. Year to date, net inflows are at $406 Mn, compared to net inflows of $44 Mn over the same period last year.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.74 Bn during July. NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF (NUBF CN) gathered $1.21 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2020: Canada

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

NUBF CN

1,215.61

1,218.25

1,214.37

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund

XIU CN

6,834.40

450.45

441.40

iShares S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS CN

2,287.35

683.04

437.98

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF

MINT/B CN

294.20

166.17

167.82

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG CN

3,825.15

(296.93)

151.85

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF Cad Hedged

XGGB CN

205.37

162.68

147.30

TD S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

TTP CN

500.19

185.25

139.88

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index Etf

MEME/B CN

215.00

138.02

138.02

CI First Asset Gold Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF CN

343.86

217.47

120.97

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB CN

460.97

234.26

90.99

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA CN

253.52

195.54

87.01

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB CN

3,567.16

409.47

82.55

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN CN

177.88

144.98

74.97

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC CN

177.07

129.35

70.52

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP CN

537.23

63.09

67.97

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST CN

541.25

47.82

65.16

Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF - Acc

HSAV CN

361.49

355.86

65.03

iShares Gold Bullion Fund - CAD Hdg

CGL CN

694.75

245.85

63.22

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR CN

1,468.12

36.14

61.12

CI High Interest Savings Fund

CSAV CN

1,864.32

782.22

55.51


Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during July.