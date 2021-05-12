 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached US$8.95 Trillion At The End Of April 2021

Date 12/05/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$105.37 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$465.41 billion which is higher than the prior record US$184.04 billion which was gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 4.6% from US$8.56 trillion at the end of March 2021, to US$8.96 trillion at the end of April, according to ETFGI's April 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • A record $8.95 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of April
  • Net inflows of $105.37 billion gathered in April
  • Record YTD net inflows of $465.41 Bn beating the prior record $184.04 billion gathered YTD in 2020
  • 23rd month of consective net inflows

The S&P 500 gained 5.34% in April and 11.84% YTD as positive corporate earnings and US stimulis measures helped push U.S. equities higher. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.35% in April. Denmark 7.07% and Finland 7.05% were the leaders of the month while Japan lost 1.60% and was the only country to be down for the month.  Emerging markets were up 2.93% at the end of April. Poland (up 9.9%)  and Greece were the leaders (up 9.20%), whilst Chile (down 8.1%), Peru (down 7.1%), and Colombia (down 6.5%) were down the most. “ According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of April 2021

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Global_Apr21

The Global ETFs and ETPs industry had 8,937 products, with 17,894 listings, assets of $8.95 trillion, from 545 providers listed on 77 exchanges in 62 countries as the end of April 2021.

During April, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $105.37 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $62.81 Bn in April, bringing YTD net inflows to $336.85 Bn, greater than the $75.33 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $31.99 Bn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $65.03 Bn, much higher than the $34.97 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally suffered net outflows of $940 Mn, bringing net outflows for 2021 to $7.41 Bn, significantly lower than the $38.86 Bn in net inflows commodity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $13.95 Bn in net inflows, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $61.97 Bn, higher than the $12.45 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.14 Bn during April. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $4.30 Bn the largest net inflows for a product.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows April 2021: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Apr-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Apr-21

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

238,048.62

14,150.32

4,301.38

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

220,351.89

20,602.64

3,974.76

Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund

 

511990 CH

29,218.42

8,285.01

3,013.44

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

275,373.12

11,733.23

2,597.04

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

73,997.99

8,298.23

2,551.91

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

 

VGSH US

12,572.53

2,798.24

2,450.48

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

87,226.14

4,639.77

2,320.10

Vanguard Value ETF

 

VTV US

77,535.95

6,962.07

2,268.88

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

44,770.51

3,876.01

1,902.05

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

 

GOVT US

16,299.19

2,278.32

1,872.61

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

 

SCHD US

23,595.06

4,446.92

1,855.94

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

91,743.13

1,722.14

1,722.14

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

 

BBEU US

6,226.33

2,486.57

1,655.74

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

 

IYR US

6,476.45

353.61

1,327.97

Blackrock US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

 

LCTU US

1,342.40

1,314.12

1,314.12

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

 

IWDA LN

35,062.05

3,144.85

1,295.19

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

39,294.12

3,321.37

1,288.51

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

 

BNDX US

40,915.06

4,854.51

1,258.91

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund

 

1321 JP

75,024.70

396.52

1,085.28

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

 

EMB US

19,162.43

701.49

1,084.61

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.92 Bn during April. Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $1.07 Bn the largest net inflows into a product.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows April 2021: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Apr-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Apr-21

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

 

XGDU LN

1,435.97

1,191.74

1,065.85

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold  ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc

 

XGDE GY

497.55

358.14

376.59

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

 

VXX US

1,341.75

1,012.36

324.52

Xetra Gold EUR – Acc

 

4GLD GY

12,844.74

537.23

261.74

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

3,293.67

254.26

217.08

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

 

DBC US

2,241.94

570.38

190.07

WisdomTree Copper – Acc

 

COPA LN

777.72

325.64

163.81

iShares Physical Gold ETC – Acc

 

SGLN LN

12,894.33

(391.68)

124.10

Smart ESG 30 Net Return ETN

 

2071 JP

97.62

100.91

100.91

Market Share Leaders Net Return ETN

 

2072 JP

96.80

99.13

99.13


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during April.