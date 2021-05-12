ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached US$8.95 Trillion At The End Of April 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$105.37 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$465.41 billion which is higher than the prior record US$184.04 billion which was gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 4.6% from US$8.56 trillion at the end of March 2021, to US$8.96 trillion at the end of April, according to ETFGI's April 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

A record $8.95 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of April

Net inflows of $105.37 billion gathered in April

Record YTD net inflows of $465.41 Bn beating the prior record $184.04 billion gathered YTD in 2020

23rd month of consective net inflows

The S&P 500 gained 5.34% in April and 11.84% YTD as positive corporate earnings and US stimulis measures helped push U.S. equities higher. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.35% in April. Denmark 7.07% and Finland 7.05% were the leaders of the month while Japan lost 1.60% and was the only country to be down for the month. Emerging markets were up 2.93% at the end of April. Poland (up 9.9%) and Greece were the leaders (up 9.20%), whilst Chile (down 8.1%), Peru (down 7.1%), and Colombia (down 6.5%) were down the most. “ According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs and ETPs industry had 8,937 products, with 17,894 listings, assets of $8.95 trillion, from 545 providers listed on 77 exchanges in 62 countries as the end of April 2021.

During April, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $105.37 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $62.81 Bn in April, bringing YTD net inflows to $336.85 Bn, greater than the $75.33 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $31.99 Bn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $65.03 Bn, much higher than the $34.97 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally suffered net outflows of $940 Mn, bringing net outflows for 2021 to $7.41 Bn, significantly lower than the $38.86 Bn in net inflows commodity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $13.95 Bn in net inflows, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $61.97 Bn, higher than the $12.45 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.14 Bn during April. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $4.30 Bn the largest net inflows for a product.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows April 2021: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Apr-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Apr-21 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 238,048.62 14,150.32 4,301.38 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 220,351.89 20,602.64 3,974.76 Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund 511990 CH 29,218.42 8,285.01 3,013.44 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 275,373.12 11,733.23 2,597.04 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 73,997.99 8,298.23 2,551.91 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF VGSH US 12,572.53 2,798.24 2,450.48 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 87,226.14 4,639.77 2,320.10 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 77,535.95 6,962.07 2,268.88 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCIT US 44,770.51 3,876.01 1,902.05 iShares US Treasury Bond ETF GOVT US 16,299.19 2,278.32 1,872.61 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF SCHD US 23,595.06 4,446.92 1,855.94 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 91,743.13 1,722.14 1,722.14 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF BBEU US 6,226.33 2,486.57 1,655.74 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF IYR US 6,476.45 353.61 1,327.97 Blackrock US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF LCTU US 1,342.40 1,314.12 1,314.12 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 35,062.05 3,144.85 1,295.19 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCSH US 39,294.12 3,321.37 1,288.51 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF BNDX US 40,915.06 4,854.51 1,258.91 NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund 1321 JP 75,024.70 396.52 1,085.28 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF EMB US 19,162.43 701.49 1,084.61

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.92 Bn during April. Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $1.07 Bn the largest net inflows into a product.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows April 2021: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Apr-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Apr-21 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 1,435.97 1,191.74 1,065.85 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc XGDE GY 497.55 358.14 376.59 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 1,341.75 1,012.36 324.52 Xetra Gold EUR – Acc 4GLD GY 12,844.74 537.23 261.74 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 3,293.67 254.26 217.08 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC US 2,241.94 570.38 190.07 WisdomTree Copper – Acc COPA LN 777.72 325.64 163.81 iShares Physical Gold ETC – Acc SGLN LN 12,894.33 (391.68) 124.10 Smart ESG 30 Net Return ETN 2071 JP 97.62 100.91 100.91 Market Share Leaders Net Return ETN 2072 JP 96.80 99.13 99.13



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during April.