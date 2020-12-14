ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of US$7.62 Trillion At The End Of November 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached new records of US$7.62 trillion and net inflows reached a new record of US$670.57 billion at the end of November.





ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered record net inflows of US$131.99 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$670.57 billion which is higher than the US$475.53 billion gathered at this point last year, the full year 2019 NNA of US$571.15 billion as well as the prior full year record for net inflows of US$654 billion set at the end of 2017. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 11.4% from US$6.84 trillion at the end of October 2020, to US$7.62 trillion at the end of November, according to ETFGI's November 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report tht is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reach a new record high of $7.62 trillion at the end of November.

Net inflows reach an all time high of $670.57 Bn beating the prior record of record of $ 654 billion set at the end of 2017 .

There have been 18 months of positive net inflows into the Global ETFs and ETPs industry.

“During Novemebr the S&P 500 gained 11%, vaccine and US election news boosting optimism which contributed to the best month since April. Developed markets outside the US, had a very strong month up 15.3%, all markets where up over 9%. The S&P Europe 350 had its best month ever. Global equities gained 12.8% in November with all 50 countries up for the month on postive prospects of overcoming Covid. This was the highest monthly return since the turn of the century. Emerging markets gained 8.9% during the month.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2020





The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,536 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,983 listings, assets of $7.62 Tn, from 501 providers listed on 74 exchanges in 60 countries at the end of November.

During November, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $131.99 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $108.80 billion over November, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $302.83 billion, higher than the $212.61 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through November 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported $16.49 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $210.49 billion, which is greater than the $207.49 billion in net inflows reported through November 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net outflows of $8.02 billion in November, bringing year to date newt inflows to $63.40 billion which is significantly higher thant the net infows of $18.58 billion gathered at this point in 2019.

Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $18.55 billion during November, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $77.24 billion, more than the $38.27 billion in net inflows active products had attracted for the corresponding period through November 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $64.84 billion during November, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $15.11 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows November 2020: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Nov-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Nov-20 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 325,596.51 (22,553.46) 15,111.15 Magellan Global Fund/Open Class MGOC AU 10,002.02 10,004.26 10,004.26 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 187,201.06 26,777.06 5,144.81 Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund 511990 CH 22,088.75 5,503.91 3,121.13 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG US 27,274.55 7,352.94 3,084.28 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 51,074.79 (1,229.55) 2,654.42 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 34,615.87 13,703.32 2,590.96 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 232,832.95 11,074.40 2,557.87 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 177,317.31 21,513.13 2,304.24 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 22,701.15 (106.43) 2,167.06 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 144,615.27 17,647.74 2,104.59 siShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR US 50,954.53 1,710.87 1,812.82 Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI US 15,935.54 4,364.38 1,752.73 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 62,701.65 (4,011.71) 1,744.24 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 58,625.95 4,307.58 1,599.98 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCIT US 41,564.82 13,299.62 1,566.69 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD US 41,578.42 155.96 1,447.77 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 83,522.09 10,541.88 1,370.79 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 65,912.51 14,369.83 1,362.47 UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc ACWIU SW 2,035.13 (179.23) 1,338.96





The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.20 billion over November. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $462 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows November 2020: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Nov-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Nov-20 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 1,186.59 1,032.37 461.60 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc SGBS LN 3,507.34 396.87 145.09 United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 379.59 110.67 97.62 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 916.71 (331.87) 91.70 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 137.59 109.97 83.32 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged - Acc QQQ3 LN 95.54 88.65 74.65 ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil SCO US 117.96 (33.36) 64.71 WisdomTree Nickel - Acc NICK LN 448.18 (29.11) 64.25 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc GBSP LN 1,361.93 809.17 63.01 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY US 266.00 (210.46) 59.07



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November`.