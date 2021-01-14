ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reach A New Milestone Of US$7.99 Trillion At The End Of December 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 25.6% from US$6.36 trillion to a new milestone of US$7.99 trillion at the end of December 2020. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$92.30 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$762.87 billion which is higher than the US$568.98 billion gathered during 2019 and higher than the prior full year record of US$653.26 billion set in 2017, according to ETFGI's December 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new milestone of $7.99 trillion at the end of December.

Assets increased by 25.6% in 2020.

Year-to-date net inflows are a record $762.87 billion which is higher than prior full year record of $653.26 billion set in 2017

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally followed by fixed income attracted the highest net inflows during 2020 with $365.67 billion and $230.67 billion respectively.

“The S&P 500® was up 3.8% for December and finished the year at an all-time high, having added 18.4% the year. Developed ex-U.S. gained 5.5% during December, concluding 2020 up 11.1%. The S&P Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, finishing 2020 up 15.5%. Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, and finished 2020 up 15.5%. ” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2020





The Global ETF and ETP industry had 8,607 ETFs/ETPs, with 17,134 listings, assets of $7.99 Bn, from 514 providers on listed on 75 exchanges in 60 countries at the end of 2020.

During December, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $92.30 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $62.84 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $365.67 billion, higher than the $282.78 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted in 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported $19.78 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $230.27 billion, which is slightly more than the $227.66 billion in net inflows in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $2.10 billion in net outflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $61.25 billion, which is significantly more than the $18.64 billion in net inflows in 2019.

Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $13.99 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $91.20 billion, significantly more than the $42.07 billion in net inflows active products attracted in 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.82 billion during December, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US)gathered $5.28 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows December 2020: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 200,280.33 32,057.85 5,280.79 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 68,718.50 (553.07) 3,458.65 ARK Innovation ETF ARKK US 17,750.92 9,529.79 3,132.71 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF ARKG US 7,653.37 5,239.18 3,092.72 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 58,302.30 1,711.88 2,941.43 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 68,119.64 16,780.42 2,410.59 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 38,510.83 15,900.65 2,197.33 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF BNDX US 37,207.29 11,769.43 1,967.64 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 85,278.05 12,427.30 1,885.42 iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP US 26,449.41 3,799.81 1,668.69 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF BSV US 29,577.99 6,264.69 1,545.26 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 18,181.90 694.38 1,539.30 Tianhong CSI Banks ETF 515290 CH 1,483.99 1,466.77 1,466.77 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO US 71,467.93 (2,455.38) 1,441.43 Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF 515790 CH 1,481.58 1,411.79 1,411.79 Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE US 13,719.56 6,364.35 1,385.04 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 24,880.97 1,218.52 1,324.95 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCSH US 36,198.96 9,502.43 1,303.33 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 61,531.46 5,496.23 1,188.65 iShares MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF - Acc WLDS LN 2,982.35 1,645.50 1,172.67





The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.45 billion over December. iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $373.48 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows December 2020: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Dec-20 iShares Silver Trust SLV US 14,791.78 3460.24 373.48 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 4,015.65 2459.75 334.91 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 1,307.12 1206.95 174.57 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC US 1,341.23 35.78 169.36 WisdomTree Industrial Metals Enhanced - Acc META LN 87.88 87.81 87.57 United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 414.60 184.88 74.21 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 176.11 181.92 71.95 BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP BTCE GY 352.29 181.80 69.79 Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc XAD1 GY 3,509.18 65.21 49.29 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 270.59 265.36 45.12



