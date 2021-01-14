 Skip to main Content
  Mondo Visione
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reach A New Milestone Of US$7.99 Trillion At The End Of December 2020

Date 14/01/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs and ETPs industry have increased by 25.6% from US$6.36 trillion to a new milestone of US$7.99 trillion at the end of December 2020.   ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$92.30 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$762.87 billion which is higher than the US$568.98 billion gathered during 2019 and higher than the prior full year record of US$653.26 billion set in 2017, according to ETFGI's December 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new milestone of $7.99 trillion at the end of December. 
  • Assets increased by 25.6% in 2020.
  • Year-to-date net inflows are a record $762.87 billion which is higher than prior full year record of $653.26 billion set in 2017
  • Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally followed by fixed income attracted the highest net inflows during 2020 with $365.67 billion and $230.67 billion respectively.

“The S&P 500® was up 3.8% for December and finished the year at an all-time high, having added 18.4% the year.  Developed ex-U.S. gained 5.5% during December, concluding 2020 up 11.1%.  The S&P Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, finishing 2020 up 15.5%. Emerging BMI gained 6.1% during December, and finished 2020 up 15.5%. ” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2020

ETFGI_GlobalETP_Dec20

The Global ETF and ETP industry had 8,607 ETFs/ETPs, with 17,134 listings, assets of $7.99 Bn, from 514 providers on listed on 75 exchanges in 60 countries at the end of 2020.

During December, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $92.30 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $62.84 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $365.67 billion, higher than the $282.78 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted in 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported $19.78 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $230.27 billion, which is slightly more than the $227.66 billion in net inflows in 2019.   Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $2.10 billion in net outflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $61.25 billion, which is significantly more than the $18.64 billion in net inflows in 2019.  

Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $13.99 billion during December, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $91.20 billion, significantly more than the $42.07 billion in net inflows active products attracted in 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.82 billion during December, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US)gathered $5.28 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows December 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Dec-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Dec-20

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

200,280.33

32,057.85

5,280.79

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

 

IEMG US

68,718.50

(553.07)

3,458.65

ARK Innovation ETF

 

ARKK US

17,750.92

9,529.79

3,132.71

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

 

ARKG US

7,653.37

5,239.18

3,092.72

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

 

IWM US

58,302.30

1,711.88

2,941.43

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

68,119.64

16,780.42

2,410.59

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

38,510.83

15,900.65

2,197.33

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

 

BNDX US

37,207.29

11,769.43

1,967.64

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

85,278.05

12,427.30

1,885.42

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

 

TIP US

26,449.41

3,799.81

1,668.69

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

 

BSV US

29,577.99

6,264.69

1,545.26

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

 

RSP US

18,181.90

694.38

1,539.30

Tianhong CSI Banks ETF

 

515290 CH

1,483.99

1,466.77

1,466.77

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

 

VWO US

71,467.93

(2,455.38)

1,441.43

Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF

 

515790 CH

1,481.58

1,411.79

1,411.79

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLE US

13,719.56

6,364.35

1,385.04

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLF US

24,880.97

1,218.52

1,324.95

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

36,198.96

9,502.43

1,303.33

Vanguard Value ETF

 

VTV US

61,531.46

5,496.23

1,188.65

iShares MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF - Acc

 

WLDS LN

2,982.35

1,645.50

1,172.67



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.45 billion over December. iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $373.48 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows December 2020: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Dec-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-20

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

14,791.78

3460.24

373.48

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

4,015.65

2459.75

334.91

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

1,307.12

1206.95

174.57

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

DBC US

1,341.23

35.78

169.36

WisdomTree Industrial Metals Enhanced - Acc

META LN

87.88

87.81

87.57

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

414.60

184.88

74.21

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

BOIL US

176.11

181.92

71.95

BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP

BTCE GY

352.29

181.80

69.79

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc

XAD1 GY

3,509.18

65.21

49.29

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

XGDU LN

270.59

265.36

45.12

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during December.