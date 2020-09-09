 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Broke Through The $7 Trillion Milestone At The End Of August 2020

Date 09/09/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally broke through the $7 trillion milestone at the end of August. During the month ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$55.18 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$428.25 billion which is significantly higher than the US$272.62 billion gathered at this point last year.  Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 5.1%, from US$6.66 trillion at the end of July 2020, to US$7 trillion at the end of August, according to ETFGI's August 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally broke through the $7 trillion milestone at the end of August
  • August marks the 15th month of net inflows
  • During August ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $55.18 billion
  • year-to-date net inflows are $428.25 million which is significantly higher than the US$272.62
  • Equity products attracted $24.82 billion the majority net inflows during August.

“The S&P 500 enjoyed its best August since 1986, gaining 7.2% in the month and up 9.7% year to date.   The 24 developed ex-U.S. markets were all up for the month with the  index up 5.5% -  Norway (up 8.9%) and Japan (up 7.9%) gained most, while Iberian countries Spain (up 1.9%) and Portugal (up 0.2%) gained least. Emerging markets gained 2.7% in August, with the U.S. dollar weakness and virus responses impacting performance.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of August 2020

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Global_Milestone_Aug_2020

At the end of August 2020, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,287 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,495 listings, assets of $7 trillion, from 474 providers listed on 73 exchanges in 59 countries.

During August 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $55.19 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $24.82 billion during August, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $137.74 billion, significantly more than the
$87.63 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $19.99 billion at the end of month, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $160.61 billion, higher than the $147.99 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $7.82 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $43.24 billion, which is much greater than the $24.62 billion in net inflows reported through August 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $25.56 billion at the end of August, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) gathered $2.18 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows August 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Aug-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Aug-20

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

   72,029.90

   2,484.19

 2,178.90

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

   60,517.97

   9,261.02

 2,164.41

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

 140,246.24

 14,662.32

 2,086.58

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

 164,828.02

 14,188.55

 2,000.53

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

   31,746.54

   5,153.75

 1,702.25

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

 117,712.11

 19,264.30

 1,577.86

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

 

TIP US

   23,648.50

   1,274.46

 1,309.64

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

 

IWM US

   41,699.75

  (4,210.72)

 1,201.11

ARK Innovation ETF - Acc

 

ARKK US

     8,485.16

   3,533.69

 1,135.17

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

   38,741.18

 11,109.93

 1,079.20

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

 

HYLB US

     6,258.76

   2,225.55

 1,025.56

Kamnd

 

KMND1

     1,969.92

   1,926.75

    984.96

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

 

VLUE US

     6,807.54

   2,675.73

    973.72

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLF US

   18,566.12

  (1,783.19)

    966.70

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

   24,658.10

   6,167.06

    962.31

Listed Index Fund TOPIX

 

1308 JP

   54,280.59

 10,222.77

    899.20

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF - Acc

 

GSLC US

   10,425.69

   2,056.04

    879.68

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

 

BSV US

   26,634.63

   3,177.60

    838.61

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLU US

   12,132.08

   2,567.62

    810.52

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLI US

   11,524.30

   1,690.71

    788.78


The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.40 billion in August. The iShares Gold Trust - Acc (IAU US) gathered $897.02 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows August 2020: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Aug-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Aug-20

iShares Gold Trust - Acc

IAU US

31798.01

8263.88

897.02

SPDR Gold Shares - Acc

GLD US

77588.80

20047.81

662.09

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

13730.64

3967.50

314.30

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust - Acc

GLDM US

3519.32

1841.26

296.42

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

1387.46

404.84

262.70

Xtrackers Physical Silver ETC (EUR) - Acc

XAD6 GY

1201.55

439.18

214.36

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN - Acc

VXX US

1039.23

       (709.28)

199.35

Aberdeen Physical Swiss Gold Shares - Acc

SGOL US

2793.50

1129.72

197.34

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund - Acc

DBA US

608.27

287.18

182.71

iShares Silver Trust - Acc

SLV US

15693.91

3801.93

169.74

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during August.