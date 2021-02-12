 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Broke Through The US$8 Trillion Milestone At The End Of January 2021

Date 12/02/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in the global ETFs and ETPs industry broke through the US$8 trillion milestone at the end of January.   A record US$83.08 billion in net inflows was gathered during January, which is higher than the US$68.13 billion gathered in January 2020 but lower than the record $98.05 billion gathered in January 2018. Assets under management increased by 0.9% from US$7.99 trillion at the end of December 2020, to US$8.06 trillion at the end of January, according to ETFGI's January 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

The S&P 500 posted a loss of 1% for January due to the sell-off during the last week of the month.  Small and mid-cap stocks outperformed in January, with the S&P Mid-Cap 400® and the S&P SmallCap 600® up 2% and 6%, respectively.   Slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine distribution affected global impacted equities globally.   The Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month down 1% while Emerging markets were up 3% for the month. “According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of January 2021

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Global_Jan21

The global the ETFs and ETPs industry had 8,675 products, with 17,344 listings, assets of $8.06 trillion, from 523 providers listed on 76 exchanges in 61 countries at the end of January.

During January 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $83.08 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $49.08 Bn, which is greater than the $34.35 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in January 2020.   Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported $13.25 Bn in net inflows, which is lower than the $21.61 Bn in net inflows in January 2020.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $2.83 Bn which is less than the $4.11 Bn in January 2020.

Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $16.90 Bn during January, which is significantly higher than the $6.47 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted in January 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.96 Bn during January, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF US) gathered $4.15 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows January 2021: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLF US

28,331.47

4,149.58

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

 

IUSB US

9,692.85

3,713.58

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

 

EFV US

10,300.21

3,272.99

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

 

IEMG US

73,723.65

3,156.00

ARK Innovation ETF

 

ARKK US

22,609.04

3,097.15

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

202,732.92

2,824.17

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

70,221.98

2,745.86

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

 

ARKG US

10,699.23

2,435.05

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

 

ICLN US

6,538.74

1,657.33

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

86,266.80

1,594.07

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

43,754.05

1,567.31

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

177,910.66

1,558.20

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

 

BNDX US

38,400.91

1,404.03

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia EX-Japan ETF

 

BBAX US

3,076.13

1,336.48

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

 

BSV US

30,812.70

1,298.87

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

 

VB US

39,541.92

1,291.66

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

 

BBJP US

7,456.86

1,282.46

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLE US

15,393.63

1,229.03

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

 

DIA US

24,986.09

1,173.08

Vanguard Value ETF

 

VTV US

62,137.88

1,171.41



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.26 Bn over January. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $1.81 Bn.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows January 2021: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21

iShares Silver Trust

 

SLV US

16,496.27

1,181.76

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLD LN

14,212.26

421.23

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

3,508.97

278.06

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

 

UVXY US

2,245.30

273.75

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin - Acc

 

BITC SW

225.88

224.85

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLN LN

14,253.04

217.65

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

 

GLDM US

4,144.47

186.45

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

 

VXX US

1,421.30

172.83

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc

 

SGLE IM

206.60

154.97

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc

 

XAD1 GY

3,594.56

150.68

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during January.