ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Etfs And Etps Listed Around The World Reach A New Record Of US$8.30 Trillion At The End Of February 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed around the world reach a new record of US$8.30 trillion at the end of February. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered the highest ever monthly net inflows of US$139.46 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level of US$222.54 billion. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.0% from US$8.06 trillion at the end of January 2021, to US$8.30 trillion at the end of February, according to ETFGI's February 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reach a new record of $8.30 trillion at the end of February.
- Net inflows of $139.46 Bn in February are the highest ever beating the prior record of $131.99 Bn set in Nov 2020
- YTD net inflows are a record $222.54 Bn ahead of the $98.31 Bn in 2020 and beating the prior record of $130.95 set in February 2017
- $110.80 Bn of net inflows went into Equity products during February.
“Despite a sell-off in the last week of the month, the S&P 500 gained of 2.76% in February, driven by optimism on COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued monetary and fiscal stimulus. Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month up 2.50% while Emerging markets were up by 1.50% for the month. The leaders of the developed market in February were Hong Kong (6.03%), Canada (5.66%) and Spain (5.32%) .“ according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2021
The Global ETF/ETP industry had had 8,749 ETFs/ETPs, with 17,421 listings, assets of $8.30 trillion, from 528 providers listed on 77 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of February.
During February 2021, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $139.46 Bn Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $110.80 Bn over February, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $159.89 Bn, greater than the $37.87 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported $9.08 Bn in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2021 to $22.33 Bn, which is lower than the $35.74 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $2.04 Bn in February, bringing YTD net inflows to $791 Mn, which is much less than the net inflows of $9.29 Bn over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $16.90 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $33.80 Bn, much higher than the $12.47 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted YTD in 2020
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $60.61 Bn during February, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $11.53 billion.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows February 2021: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
|
VOO US
|
194,031.31
|
13,082.72
|
11,524.52
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
|
IVV US
|
245,880.07
|
6,028.46
|
8,355.95
|
SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc
|
|
SPPU GY
|
5,521.04
|
5,537.99
|
5,537.99
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
|
QQQ US
|
151,588.73
|
(577.59)
|
3,540.81
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
|
IWM US
|
67,492.50
|
2,465.24
|
3,445.80
|
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
|
XLF US
|
34,403.86
|
7,028.51
|
2,878.93
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
|
SPY US
|
328,759.50
|
(8,975.27)
|
2,837.82
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
211,342.93
|
5,455.24
|
2,631.08
|
ARK Innovation ETF
|
|
ARKK US
|
23,431.99
|
5,465.72
|
2,368.57
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
70,895.92
|
4,755.35
|
2,009.48
|
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
|
IEMG US
|
76,321.74
|
4,921.28
|
1,765.28
|
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
|
|
IYR US
|
5,606.59
|
154.27
|
1,742.63
|
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
|
|
VWO US
|
76,615.84
|
2,279.19
|
1,699.56
|
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
|
|
ARKF US
|
4,412.96
|
2,355.98
|
1,689.80
|
ARK Web x.O ETF
|
|
ARKW US
|
8,075.87
|
2,412.75
|
1,583.86
|
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
|
XLE US
|
20,457.34
|
2,697.95
|
1,468.92
|
Schwab US TIPS ETF
|
|
SCHP US
|
15,821.60
|
1,930.38
|
1,397.79
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
|
VXUS US
|
41,479.37
|
2,356.12
|
1,391.57
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
|
VTV US
|
66,511.18
|
2,550.61
|
1,379.20
|
Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund
|
|
511990 CH
|
23,331.65
|
2,447.18
|
1,362.84
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.37 Bn over February. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $1.10 Bn.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows February 2021: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
|
UVXY US
|
2,525.89
|
1,375.77
|
1,102.02
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
|
VXX US
|
1,577.04
|
658.86
|
486.03
|
iShares Silver Trust
|
|
SLV US
|
16,429.09
|
1,638.19
|
456.43
|
Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
|
|
DBC US
|
1,891.86
|
352.56
|
355.66
|
BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc
|
|
BTCE GY
|
846.45
|
310.13
|
290.57
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
|
4GLD GY
|
12,213.12
|
229.34
|
160.45
|
Invesco DB Agriculture Fund
|
|
DBA US
|
895.49
|
196.34
|
154.09
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
|
GLDM US
|
4,006.79
|
324.06
|
137.62
|
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
|
|
FNGU US
|
1,526.00
|
134.33
|
134.33
|
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
|
|
VIXY US
|
469.68
|
179.50
|
97.52
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.