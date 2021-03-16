ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Etfs And Etps Listed Around The World Reach A New Record Of US$8.30 Trillion At The End Of February 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed around the world reach a new record of US$8.30 trillion at the end of February. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered the highest ever monthly net inflows of US$139.46 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level of US$222.54 billion. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.0% from US$8.06 trillion at the end of January 2021, to US$8.30 trillion at the end of February, according to ETFGI's February 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reach a new record of $8.30 trillion at the end of February.

Net inflows of $139.46 Bn in February are the highest ever beating the prior record of $131.99 Bn set in Nov 2020

YTD net inflows are a record $222.54 Bn ahead of the $98.31 Bn in 2020 and beating the prior record of $130.95 set in February 2017

$110.80 Bn of net inflows went into Equity products during February.

“Despite a sell-off in the last week of the month, the S&P 500 gained of 2.76% in February, driven by optimism on COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued monetary and fiscal stimulus. Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month up 2.50% while Emerging markets were up by 1.50% for the month. The leaders of the developed market in February were Hong Kong (6.03%), Canada (5.66%) and Spain (5.32%) .“ according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2021





The Global ETF/ETP industry had had 8,749 ETFs/ETPs, with 17,421 listings, assets of $8.30 trillion, from 528 providers listed on 77 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of February.

During February 2021, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $139.46 Bn Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $110.80 Bn over February, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $159.89 Bn, greater than the $37.87 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported $9.08 Bn in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2021 to $22.33 Bn, which is lower than the $35.74 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $2.04 Bn in February, bringing YTD net inflows to $791 Mn, which is much less than the net inflows of $9.29 Bn over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $16.90 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $33.80 Bn, much higher than the $12.47 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted YTD in 2020

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $60.61 Bn during February, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $11.53 billion.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows February 2021: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 194,031.31 13,082.72 11,524.52 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 245,880.07 6,028.46 8,355.95 SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc SPPU GY 5,521.04 5,537.99 5,537.99 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 151,588.73 (577.59) 3,540.81 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 67,492.50 2,465.24 3,445.80 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 34,403.86 7,028.51 2,878.93 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 328,759.50 (8,975.27) 2,837.82 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 211,342.93 5,455.24 2,631.08 ARK Innovation ETF ARKK US 23,431.99 5,465.72 2,368.57 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 70,895.92 4,755.35 2,009.48 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 76,321.74 4,921.28 1,765.28 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF IYR US 5,606.59 154.27 1,742.63 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO US 76,615.84 2,279.19 1,699.56 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF US 4,412.96 2,355.98 1,689.80 ARK Web x.O ETF ARKW US 8,075.87 2,412.75 1,583.86 Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE US 20,457.34 2,697.95 1,468.92 Schwab US TIPS ETF SCHP US 15,821.60 1,930.38 1,397.79 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 41,479.37 2,356.12 1,391.57 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 66,511.18 2,550.61 1,379.20 Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund 511990 CH 23,331.65 2,447.18 1,362.84



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.37 Bn over February. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $1.10 Bn.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows February 2021: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 2,525.89 1,375.77 1,102.02 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 1,577.04 658.86 486.03 iShares Silver Trust SLV US 16,429.09 1,638.19 456.43 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC US 1,891.86 352.56 355.66 BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc BTCE GY 846.45 310.13 290.57 Xetra Gold EUR - Acc 4GLD GY 12,213.12 229.34 160.45 Invesco DB Agriculture Fund DBA US 895.49 196.34 154.09 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 4,006.79 324.06 137.62 MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 FNGU US 1,526.00 134.33 134.33 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY US 469.68 179.50 97.52



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.