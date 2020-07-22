 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ESG (Environmental, Social, And Governance) ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of 88 Billion US Dollars At End Of June 2020

Date 22/07/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$3.49 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$32.02 billion which is significantly more than the US$9.86 billion gathered at this point last year.  Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs increased by 7.3% from US$82 billion at the end of May 2020 to reach US$88 billion a new record at the end of June, according to ETFGI’s June 2020 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Total Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new record of $88 Bn.
  • $32.02 Bn of net inflows into ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally is significantly greater than the $9.86 Bn at this point in 2019
  • Products domiciled in Europe account for 50.9% of overall ESG assets followed by those in the US with 40.5% and then Asia Pacific ex Japan with 5.8% of the assets  

“The S&P 500 gained 1.99% during June.  In Q2, U.S. equities staged a recovery from the Q1’s decline.  Although Covid cases in the U.S. are still increasing the stimulus from the Fed and Congress, aided the market rebound. During June developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.44% and up 16.8% in Q2.  In June Hong Kong (up 11.35%), New Zealand (up 10.09%) Netherlands (up 8%) and Germany (up 6.08%) as the top performers. Emerging markets gained 7.6% in June and are up 19.3% in Q2.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily, the Global ESG ETF/ETP industry had 369 ETFs/ETPs, with 1,019 listings, assets of $88 Bn, from 89 providers on 31 exchanges in 25 countries.  During June, 21 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of June 2020

ETFGI_ESG_ETP_ETF_June20

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.67 Bn at the end of June, CSIF IE MSCI USA ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF - Acc (USESG SW) gathered $321.29 Mn.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets June 2020      

Name

Ticker

Assets

(US$ Mn)

Jun-20

NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-20

NNA

(US$ Mn)

Jun-20

CSIF IE MSCI USA ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF - Acc

USESG SW

753.82

667.34

321.29

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF - Acc

NULV US

451.75

346.10

258.82

iShares MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF - Acc

SUAS LN

2776.07

938.50

247.99

Ossiam Euro Government Bonds 3-5y Carbon Reduction UCITS ETF

OG35 GY

230.76

220.50

220.50

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF

ESGD US

2443.39

1091.31

184.12

iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc - Acc

SUSW LN

1329.79

667.64

165.55

CSIF IE FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Green Blue UCITS ETF - Acc

GREIT SW

104.70

104.70

104.70

iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF - Acc

IESG LN

1845.00

784.08

104.51

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - Acc

SADU GY

127.18

129.07

101.67

iShares MSCI EMU ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc

SAUM LN

934.51

138.11

101.67

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

ESGV US

1537.07

648.92

101.03

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc

EUSRI FP

925.34

657.90

99.87

Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF  - 1C - Acc

XZW0 LN

495.87

357.21

97.59

Xtrackers II ESG EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR

XB4F GY

653.25

205.41

97.27

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UIMM GY

1988.80

573.75

87.80

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UIMT GY

569.44

91.97

79.02

UBS ETF (LU) - MSCI EMU Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (EUR) A-dis

UIMR GY

927.30

48.16

75.55

iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

INRG LN

923.61

559.86

75.22

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF

ESML US

275.07

172.85

75.14

UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI Socially Responsible UCITS ETF EUR ACC - EUR Hdg

AWSRIE SW

390.57

92.39

74.37

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity. 