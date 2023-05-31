BV_Trial Banner.gif
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Digital Asset ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Have Increased 63% Year-To-Date In 2023

Date 31/05/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in digital asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally have increased 63% year-to-date in 2023.  Net inflows during April were US$121 Mn, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$98 Mn, which is significantly lower than US$314 Mn in net inflows at this point last year, according to ETFGI’s April 2023 ETF and ETP digital asset industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in digital asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally have increased 63.6% year-to-date in 2023 going from $5.81 Bn at end of 2022 to $9.51 Bn at end of April.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $43.59 Bn in 2023 are the second highest on record, after year-to-date net inflows in 2021 of $61.15 Bn.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $98 Mn during 2023 are third highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows were of $2.69 Bn for 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $314 Mn for 2022.

 

“The S&P 500 increased by 1.56 % in April and is up by 9.17% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.45% in April and are up 10.41% YTD in 2023. Switzerland (up 6.41%) and United Kingdom (up 5.28%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in April. Emerging markets decreased by 0.50% during April but are up 2.38% YTD in 2023. Turkey (down 4.79%) and Thailand (down 4.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in April.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global Digital Asset ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of April 2023 

ETFGI_Digital_Assets_Apr23

Since the launch of the first Digital Asset ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.  There were 163 digital asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally, with 471 listings, assets of US$10 Bn, from 33 providers on 20 exchanges in 16 countries. During April, 2 new Digital Asset ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered 
$163.71 Mn during April. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO US) gathered $40.23 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets April 2023

Name

Ticker

Assets

($ Mn)

Apr-23

NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23

NNA

($ Mn)

Apr-23

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITO US

988.12

76.84

40.23

BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BTCE GY

566.20

101.22

30.05

Purpose Bitcoin ETF - CAD - Acc

BTCC/B CN

696.22

24.20

16.34

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BITC SW

320.24

19.56

10.93

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITI US

141.33

111.30

9.13

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF  - Acc

BTCX/B CN

278.03

17.60

8.25

VanEck Ethereum ETN - Acc

VETH GY

84.60

7.48

7.07

Purpose Ether ETF - Carbon Offset - CAD Hdg

ETHH CN

193.19

(3.67)

6.74

VanEck Bitcoin ETN - Acc

VBTC GY

171.22

11.34

6.41

21Shares Bitcoin ETP - Acc

ABTC SW

284.66

28.42

5.98

21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP - Acc

AETH SW

240.56

(0.75)

5.82

Vaneck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

XBTF US

43.78

6.59

2.92

Global X Bitcoin ETP

BT0X GY

5.18

2.71

2.71

CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Acc

ETHE SW

144.28

4.49

2.66

WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc

BTCW SW

196.46

10.70

2.40

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF

FBTC CN

46.70

6.01

1.93

Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF

3135 HK

4.41

3.38

1.20

WisdomTree Ethereum

ETHW SW

43.15

3.60

1.11

CoinShares Physical Staked Matic

CPYG GY

3.37

1.52

0.92

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BTF US

30.80

(1.02)

0.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you would like to discuss the cost to subscribe to any of ETFGI’s research or consulting services. 

