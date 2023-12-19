ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Milestone Of US$700.38 Billion At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new milestone of US$700.38 billion at the end of November. Actively managed ETF listed globally reported net inflows of US$34.82 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$166.94 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs have increased 43.8% year-to-date in 2023, going from US$487.22 billion at the end of 2022 to US$700.38 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2023 Active ETFs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new milestone of $700.38 Bn at the end of November beating the previous record of $649.98 Bn at the end of August 2023.

Assets invested in actively managed ETFs have increased 43.8% year-to-date in 2023, going from $487.22 Bn at the end of 2022 to $700.38 Bn.

Net inflows of $34.82 Bn during November 2023.

Year-to-date net inflows of $166.94 Bn are the highest on record, followed by year-to-date net inflows of $125.24 Bn in 2021.

44 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Actively managed ETFs listed globally asset growth as at end of November

At the end of November, there were 2,383 actively managed ETFs listed globally, with 2,943 listings, assets of $700.38 billion, from 415 providers listed on 36 exchanges in 27 countries.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $26.03 Bn during November, bringing year to date net inflows to $111.96 Bn, significantly higher than the $77.31 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $8.83 Bn during November, bringing net inflows YTD to $54.34 Bn, much higher than the $21.08 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$24.89 Bn during November. Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Managed Fund (DGCE AU) gathered $3.88 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2023

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Nov-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Nov-23 Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Managed Fund DGCE AU 3,879.86 3,879.86 3,879.86 Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust Managed Fund DACE AU 2,995.65 2,995.65 2,995.65 MIRAE ASSET TIGER SYNTH-KOFR ACTIVE ETF 449170 KS 4,144.62 4,106.14 2,380.86 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF FELG US 2,023.56 2,027.44 2,027.44 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF FELC US 1,883.91 1,883.70 1,883.70 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF FELV US 1,777.71 1,770.66 1,770.66 SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH 459580 KS 4,420.19 4,293.97 1,380.62 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF FMDE US 1,380.15 1,372.84 1,372.84 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF FENI US 1,338.14 1,331.89 1,331.89 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ US 7,707.34 6,178.44 1,033.58 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF JMBS US 2,951.27 2,163.64 844.47 SAMSUNG KODEX 24-12 Bank Bond AA+ Active ETF 465680 KS 1,466.66 1,390.09 604.64 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA US 4,982.13 2,989.11 506.18 Samsung KODEX KOFR Active ETF (Synth) 423160 KS 3,760.05 1,335.12 468.09 Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF FESM US 451.70 455.52 455.52 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF CGDV US 4,840.58 2,958.85 453.29 SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF SRLN US 4,703.06 (1,332.90) 446.99 Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF AVDV US 4,608.55 2,099.98 384.18 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 4,701.40 2,129.13 343.92 Fidelity Total Bond ETF FBND US 6,137.89 3,491.52 322.27





Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during November.