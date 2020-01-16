ETFGI Reports Assets In The Global ETFs And ETPs Industry Which Will Turn 30 Years Old In March Started The New Decade With A Record 6.35 Trillion US Dollars

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today assets in the global ETFs and ETPs industry which will turn 30 years old on March 9th started the new decade with a record US$6.35 trillion. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$93.97 billion at the end of December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$571.03 billion which is higher than the US$515.81 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.8%, from US$6.12 trillion at the end of November, to US$6.35 trillion at the end of December, and increased 31.9% for the year, according to ETFGI's December 2019 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry reached a new record of $6.35 trillion at the end of December.
- The global ETFs industry will celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 9, 2020 – the listing of the first successful ETF in Canada
- The $93.97 billion in net inflows gathered in December is the 2nd highest monthly inflow on record.
- Year-to-date net inflows of $571.03 billion are the 2nd highest behind December 2017 with $653.26 billion
- Assets are up 31.9% year to date which is greater than the 18.6% CAGR over the past 10 years.
- Equity products have gathered more net inflows than fixed income products as of the end of December.
“Renewed optimism with easing trade tensions and accommodation from the U.S. Federal Reserve helped the S&P 500 gained 3.0% during December to close the year up 31.5%. The S&P Developed ex-U.S. BMI gained 3.7% during the month, concluding 2019 up 22.8%. The S&P Global BMI ended December and the year with favorable gains, up 3.6% and 26.8%, respectively. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2019
At the end of December 2019, the Global ETFs/ETPs industry had 7,927 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,875 listings from 436 providers on 70 exchanges in 58 countries.
In December 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $93.97 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $70.90 billion in December, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $286.23 billion, substantially less than the $362.34 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of December 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $20.17 billion in December, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $227.82 billion, considerably greater than the $107.29 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of December 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $57 million in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2019 to
$18.51 billion, which is greater than the $1.01 billion in net intflows gathered through December 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $39.35 billion at the end of December, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $13.43 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows December 2019: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
|
SPY US
|
311,927.90
|
4,752.44
|
13,432.23
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
AGG US
|
69,276.11
|
8,828.42
|
2,428.90
|
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
|
IEMG US
|
61,818.67
|
5,582.91
|
1,825.73
|
Harvest CSI Central-SOEs' Innovation Driven ETF
|
|
515680 CH
|
1,761.16
|
1,756.28
|
1,756.28
|
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
|
EEM US
|
29,483.09
|
(2,983.50)
|
1,626.98
|
UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF A - Acc
|
|
EMMUSC SW
|
3,290.30
|
2,064.44
|
1,611.77
|
Samsung KODEX 200 ETF
|
|
069500 KS
|
8,062.43
|
1,262.35
|
1,532.49
|
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
|
|
EFA US
|
64,279.55
|
(8,189.65)
|
1,529.92
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
136,225.52
|
15,095.66
|
1,516.81
|
Mirae Asset TIGER 200 ETF
|
|
102110 KS
|
4,501.75
|
955.40
|
1,460.29
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
|
|
VEA US
|
78,516.89
|
1,758.58
|
1,252.27
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
48,481.39
|
9,806.60
|
1,216.84
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
|
IEFA US
|
74,046.75
|
11,377.18
|
1,171.30
|
HFT SSE 5-year Local Government Bond ETF
|
|
511060 CH
|
1,118.92
|
1,108.35
|
1,108.35
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
|
|
JNK US
|
11,460.36
|
4,062.78
|
1,108.07
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
|
QQQ US
|
87,066.53
|
2,980.77
|
1,070.13
|
NIPPON INDIA ETF BANK BEES
|
|
BBEES IN
|
1,042.28
|
1,039.35
|
994.32
|
iShares MBS ETF
|
|
MBB US
|
21,122.74
|
8,437.68
|
982.11
|
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund
|
|
VYM US
|
30,127.90
|
4,223.29
|
866.16
|
Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|
|
VMID LN
|
3,955.92
|
2,625.22
|
861.95
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.31 billion in December. The iShares Physical Gold ETC (SGLN LN) gathered $390.26 million alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows December 2019: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC
|
SGLN LN
|
6,959.35
|
1,760.20
|
390.26
|
Amundi Physical Metals PLC
|
GOLD FP
|
1,067.23
|
998.57
|
203.72
|
VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN
|
UGAZ US
|
875.82
|
1,481.59
|
164.76
|
United States Natural Gas Fund LP
|
UNG US
|
437.81
|
223.96
|
140.00
|
VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN
|
DWT US
|
334.26
|
336.59
|
91.04
|
Xetra Gold EUR
|
4GLD GY
|
9,919.49
|
962.54
|
90.78
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
17,628.53
|
3,806.71
|
76.50
|
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust
|
GSG US
|
775.46
|
(607.20)
|
60.34
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold
|
SGBS LN
|
2,699.16
|
1,634.05
|
55.22
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|
3NGL LN
|
63.42
|
95.78
|
38.37
Investors have tended to invest in core Equity and core Fixed Income ETFs during December.