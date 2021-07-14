 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Are A Record US$9.35 Trillion And Net Inflows A Record US$660.73 Billion For The Global ETFs Industry At End Of First Half 2021

Date 14/07/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record US$9.35 trillion at the end of first half of 2021. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$88.50 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to record US$660.73 billion which is higher than the prior record of US$293.69 billion gathered at this point last year.  US$1.028 trillion in net inflows have been gathered in the past 12 months.  Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry grew by 17% in the first half of 2021 going from US$7.99 trillion at the end of 2020, to US$9.35 trillion at the end of June, according to ETFGI's June 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets in the global ETFs and ETPs industry reached $9.35 trillion at the end of the first half of 2021
  • Record YTD net inflows of $660.73 Bn beating the prior record of $293.69 Bn gathered YTD in 2020.
  • The $660.73 Bn in net inflows in the first half of 2021 are just $102 Bn less than the $762.77 gathered in all of 2020.
  • Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record $460.73 Bn in net inflows in the first half of 2021.
  • 25th month of consecutive net inflows

“The S&P 500 gained 2.33% in June and are up 15.25% in the first half of 2021. Developed markets ex-U.S. lost 0.82% in June but are up 9.96% in the first half. Emerging markets are up 0.47% in June and are up 9.03% in the first half.  According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2021

ETFGI_Global_ETF_ETP_1H21.jpg

The Global ETFs and ETPs industry had 8,977 prodcuts, with 18,299 listings, assets of $9.354 trillion, from 556 providers listed on 77 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of the first half of 2021.

During June, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $88.50 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $63.34 Bn in June, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $460.73 Bn, much greater than the $89.28 Bn in net inflows at this point in 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $18.32 Bn during June, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $111.67 Bn, higher than the $105.09 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally suffered net outflows of $1.31 Bn, bringing net outflows for 2021 to $4.90 Bn, significantly lower than the $54.20 Bn in net inflows commodity products had attracted at this point in 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $8.06 Bn in net inflows, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $82.23 Bn, which is much higher than the $26.06 Bn in net inflows active products attracted YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.14 Bn during June. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ US) gathered $6.16 Bn the largest net inflows.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows June 2021: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jun-21

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

174,723.42

5,836.05

6,160.63

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

 

SPY US

376,588.32

(1,981.23)

4,884.88

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

250,652.50

20,360.11

3,506.53

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

78,563.87

12,397.36

2,898.78

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

232,656.20

26,717.31

2,538.63

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLT US

15,469.30

(2,030.56)

2,440.54

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

 

IYR US

7,026.67

816.38

2,258.53

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

282,861.11

12,749.70

1,597.28

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

95,780.72

5,359.11

1,533.56

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

 

EZU US

8,070.13

2,516.45

1,519.30

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

 

VEA US

100,924.56

5,857.54

1,396.71

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

 

IWDA LN

38,397.32

5,404.79

1,359.06

Vanguard Value ETF

 

VTV US

81,704.88

10,234.10

1,245.16

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

 

SPYG US

12,378.48

1,405.25

1,221.76

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

 

VGK US

19,663.01

3,707.61

1,211.64

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

IGSB US

26,693.36

4,521.11

1,163.76

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

48,163.44

6,302.15

1,159.00

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

 

SCHD US

26,038.71

6,554.07

1,117.53

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

 

IEMG US

83,678.15

9,227.95

969.11

SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF

 

SRLN US

6,295.18

3,996.78

959.91

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.37 Bn over June. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU US) gathered $262 Mn the largest net inflows.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows June 2021: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jun-21

iShares Gold Trust

 

IAU US

28,611.36

(1,043.42)

262.04

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

 

UVXY US

835.29

1,193.40

212.24

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold  ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc

 

XGDE GY

872.47

765.63

184.34

SPDR Gold Shares

 

GLD US

58,222.02

(6,864.85)

172.70

WisdomTree Precious Metals - EUR Daily Hedged - Acc

 

00XQ GY

135.72

13.96

134.28

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

 

XGDU LN

1,881.84

1,649.25

91.98

Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

 

SLVO US

261.61

226.69

90.92

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

3,640.50

620.83

79.78

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

 

VXX US

998.15

973.82

69.98

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

 

4GLD GY

13,245.36

949.36

68.19


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June and in the first half of 2021.