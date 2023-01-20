BV_Trial Banner.gif
ETFGI Reports Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US13.40 Billion During December 2022

Date 20/01/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$13.40 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$122.64 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs decreased by 0.5%, from US$490 billion at the end of November 2022 to US$488 billion, according to ETFGI's December 2022 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

 

Highlights

  • Actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered $13.40 Bn in net inflows during December.
  • Net inflows of $122.64 Bn in 2022 are the 2nd highest, after $131.08 Bn in net inflows in 2021.
  • 33rd month of consecutive net inflows.
  • Assets of $488 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs at the end of December 2022.
  • Assets increased 10.6% year-to-date in 2022, going from $441 Bn at the end of 2021 to $488 Bn.

 

“The S&P 500 was down 5.76 % in December and was down 18.11% for 2022. Developed markets excluding the US were down 0.46% in December and were down 16.06% in 2022. Israel (down 6.05%) and US (down 17.45%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in December. Emerging markets decreased by 1.07% during December and were down 17.75% in 2022. Qatar (down 10.21%) and Peru (down 7%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in December.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2022

ETFGI_Actively_Managed_ETFs_Dec22

There were the 1,878 actively managed ETFs listed globally, with 2,369 listings, assets of $488 Bn, from 353 providers listed on 32 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of December.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $9.04 Bn during December, bringing year to date net inflows to $86.33 Bn, higher than the $68.56 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $4.64 Bn during December, bringing net inflows for the year through December 2022 to $24.75 Bn, lower than the $46.48 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had reported in Year-to-date 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$10.98 Bn during December. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST US) gathered $1.57 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets December 2022

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Dec-22

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-22

NNA
($ Mn)
Dec-22

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

23,868.55

5,554.27

1,566.92

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPI US

17,484.99

12,924.74

1,445.71

Samsung KODEX Active Korea Total Bond Market AA- ETF

273130 KS

1,836.01

732.58

744.32

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST CN

1,311.14

549.01

636.22

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund

FTSM US

7,758.59

3,531.46

633.06

Kovitz Core Equity ETF

EQTY US

582.79

612.21

612.21

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

PULS US

3,858.32

1,890.75

593.79

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV CN

3,910.07

2,404.43

544.48

Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF

DFAC US

16,246.75

3,625.39

537.91

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund - ETF - CAD Hdg

FSB CN

673.48

379.49

456.60

Samsung KODEX 23-12 Bank Bond AA+ Active ETF

448320 KS

648.62

635.64

436.38

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December

PDEC US

612.67

412.85

415.99

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH CN

1,140.84

1,146.65

370.53

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

DFSV US

1,087.77

1,071.50

337.04

Vanguard Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

VUSB US

3,248.50

1,281.79

320.78

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

DFIC US

2,143.78

2,075.93

309.60

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

AVUV US

4,743.74

2,644.60

292.63

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA CN

2,783.15

1,471.06

244.05

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

DIVO US

2,515.52

1,623.96

243.94

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

DFCF US

2,073.11

2,008.06

235.62

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during December.

