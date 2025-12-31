ETFGI: Purchases Of ETFs Listed Overseas By Korean Retail Investors Have Fluctuated During The First 11 Months Of 2025, With A Notable Spike In October And A Decline In July

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that purchases of ETFs listed overseas by Korean retail investors have fluctuated during the first 11 months of 2025, with a notable spike in October and a decline in July. Early months (January to April) showed steady growth, peaking in April; mid-year (June to August) experienced a decline in both purchase amount and ETF count; and October stood out with a surge in dollar amount despite fewer ETFs purchased, indicating a concentration in high-value ETFs.

In November, 25 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the U.S. This marks an increase from 19 ETFs in October, as well as an increase from 21 ETFs in September, and 23 in August.

Starting in December, the Financial Supervisory Service FSS will require individual investors in Korea who wish to trade overseas-listed derivatives, leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or exchange-traded notes (ETNs) to complete mandatory pre-investment education and participate in simulated trading sessions. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Purchases have fluctuated throughout the first 11 months of 2025, with a notable spike in October and a decline in July .

Highest purchase amount: October 2025 at US$15,846 million (with 19 ETFs purchased).

Lowest purchase amount: July 2025 at US$7,489 million (with 23 ETFs purchased).

November: US$9,412 million across 25 ETFs purchased.

Peak number of ETFs purchased: April 2025 (32 ETFs), even though purchase amount was US$12,076 million.

Total Amount of overseas ETFs purchased by Korean retail investors by month in 2025





Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 Oct-25 Nov-25 # ETFs purchased 26 22 25 30 32 28 26 22 23 21 19 25 Total amount of ETF purchases (US$ Mn) 11,773 9,992 9,366 9,942 12,076 9,904 9,664 7,489 8,433 9,478 15,846 9,412

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

Korean retail investors purchased $9.41 billion in overseas ETFs in November

25 of the top 50 overseas purchase were ETFs listed in the United States

19 of the top 25 ETFs on the list provide leverage or inverse exposure.

The largest purchase was $2.83 Bn of DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF listed in the U.S.

Top 10 overseas ETFs purchased in November

ETF Name Purchase Amount in USD DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF 2,833,890,153 DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 2X SHARES 917,397,265 INVESCO QQQ TRUST SRS 1 ETF 838,985,434 PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF 504,170,524 GRANITESHARES 2.0X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF 467,311,659 VOLATILITY SHARES TRUST 2X ETHER ETF NEW SPLR 974476707 US92864M4006 354,279,927 DIREXION DAILY META BULL 2X SHARES 340,106,151 ISHARES 0-3 MONTH TREASURY BOND ETF 315,581,385 DIREXION SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF 274,259,240 SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 259,484,143

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

The ETF industry in Korea has 1,441 ETFs, with assets of $207.21 Bn, from 39 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of November 2025. 21.86% of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 6.66% of the assets in the ETF industry in Korea.

Asset Growth in Korea ETF industry as of the end of November