ETFGI: Korean Retail Investors Continue To Be Active Purchasers Of Overseas Listed ETFs In June

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that in June 2025, 26 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were U.S.-listed ETFs. This marks a slight decline from 28 ETFs in May, 32 in April, and 30 in March.

In terms of volume, Korean retail investors purchased US$9.66 billion in overseas ETFs in June. The peak month so far in 2025 was April, with a record USD 12.08 billion in ETF purchases. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Korean retail investors purchased $9.66 billion in overseas ETFs in June

26 of the top 50 overseas purchase were ETFs listed in the United States

17of the top 26 ETFs on the list provide leverage or inverse exposure.

The largest purchase was $2.58 Bn of DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 2X SHARES listed in the U.S.

Total Amount of overseas ETFs purchased by Korean retail investors by month in 2025

Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 # ETFs purchased 26 22 25 30 32 28 26 Total amount of ETF purchases (US$ Mn) 11,773 9,992 9,366 9,942 12,076 9,904 9,664

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

Top 10 overseas ETFs purchased in June

ETF Name Purchase Amount in USD DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 2X SHARES 2,575,274,762 SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 1,496,276,095 DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF 1,384,294,310 DIREXION SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF 669,344,845 PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF 307,390,839 VS TRUST 2X LONG VIX FUTURES ETF NEW SPLR 969626124 US92891H5072 307,313,667 VOLATILITY SHARES TRUST 2X ETHER ETF NEW SPLR 974476707 US92864M4006 276,134,549 PROSHARES TRUST ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ NEW 2022 255,744,299 ISHARES 0-3 MONTH TREASURY BOND ETF 234,753,243 GRANITESHARES 2.0X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF 233,981,299

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

The ETF industry in Korea has 1,370 ETFs, with assets of $167.38 Bn, from 38 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of June 2025. 23.07% of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 7.74% of the assets in the ETF industry in Korea.

Asset Growth in Korea ETF industry as of the end of June