ETFGI: Fifty Percent Of The Top 50 Overseas Securities Purchased By Korean Retail Investors Were ETFs Listed In The United States In November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today fifty percent of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States in November. The number of ETFs on the list is down by 1 from the 26 in October, and is down by 4 from 29 in September. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

• 50% of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the U.S.

• Sixteen of the twenty-five ETFs on the top 50 list provide leverage or inverse exposure.

• The largest purchase was US$2.57 billion of the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares.

• ETF industry in Korea had 1,336 ETFs, with assets of $130.72 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of November.

Top 10 overseas ETF purchased in November 2024

ETF Name Purchase Amount in USD DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 2X SHARES 2,565,588,413.00 DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF 2,165,918,574.00 SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 809,013,296.00 T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF 783,933,173.00 GRANITESHARES 2.0X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF 747,627,559.00 DIREXION SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF 712,403,053.00 GRNTSHR 2X ETF 569,929,928.00 2X BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF 500,343,685.00 DIREXION DAILY 20 YEAR PLUS DRX DLY 20+ YR TREAS BULL 3X SPLR 953438320 US25459W5408 368,452,472.00 TIDAL TRUST II DEFIANCE DAILY TARGET 1.75X LNG MSTR ETF 359,646,308.00

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

The ETF industry in Korea had 1,336 ETFs, with assets of $130.72 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of November. According to data from ETFGI, 25.52% of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 9.21% of the assets in the ETF industry in Korea.

Asset Growth in Korean ETFs industry as of the end of November





