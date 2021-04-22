ETFGI Announces Speakers And Topics For The ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - United States, A Virtual Event On May 19th & 20th

ETFGI announces speakers and topics for the ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - United States, a virtual event on May 19th and 20th. Register Here
Exciting line up of speakers, topics, and virtual networking! Register here. Free attendance and educational credits for buyside institutional investors and financial advisors. Receive a free copy of the ETFGI directory of ETFs and ETPs and educational credits.
The event is designed to facilitate substantive and in-depth discussion on the regulatory, product and trading developments impacting the use of and trading of ETFs in the United States.
Confirmed speakers:
- Rochelle Antoniewicz, Senior Director, Industry and Financial Analysis, ICI
- Jeffrey B. Baccash, Global Head of ETF Solutions, BNP Paribas
- Dan Draper, CEO, S&P Dow Jones Indices
- Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
- Stacy Fuller, Partner, K&L Gates
- John Jacobs, Executive Director, Center for Financial Markets and Policy, McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University
- David LaValle, CEO, Alerian
- Matt Lewis, VP, Head of ETF Implementation and Capital Markets, American Century
- Dan Madden, Head of Capital Markets, FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds
- Kathleen Moriarty, Partner, Chapman and Cutler LLP
- Barry Pershkow, Partner, Chapman and Cutler LLP
- Eric Pollackov, Global Head of ETF Capital Markets, Invesco
- Fred Pye, Chairman & CEO, 3iQ Corp.
- Amanda Rebello, Head of Passive Sales, US Onshore, DWS
- Rick Redding, CEO, Index Industry Association
- Kimberly Russell, Vice President, Market Structure Specialist, State Street Global Advisors SPDR
- Adam Stempel, Director, BMO Capital Markets
Topics include:
- Lessons learned in 2020
- An Appraisal of Regulatory Issues Impacting Market Structure and ETF Trading
- Creating Better Trading Systems and Tools
- Hot ETFs Regulatory Topics
- Future of Indexing
- Sustainable Finance and ESG regulations in the US and Europe
- Creating ESG Indices
- Investing in Digital Assets
- Examination of the State of Active ETFs
- Global Macro Outlook
- Update on Flows & Trends in the Global ETF Industry
- How Are Institutions and Financial Advisors Using ETFs?
- How are Investors Integrating ESG into their Portfolios
- The Growth in the Use of Model Portfolios
- Product Innovation
- Direct Indexing
- ETF Selection and Due Diligence
- Future Trends in the ETF Industry
Can't attend on the day? Register anyway, and you'll receive recordings of all the sessions.