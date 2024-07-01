ETC Group Partners With HANetf Launches ETC Group Web 3.0 UCITS ETF Tracking The Solactive ETC Group Web 3.0 Index, Which Is Powered By The Intelligent Selection Tool, ARTIS®

Solactive is pleased to announce a further partnership with ETC Group and HANetf, launching the Solactive ETC Group Web 3.0 Index for the ETC Group ETC Group Web 3.0 UCITS ETF. Web 3.0, the next-generation web, is an emerging decentralized architecture that leverages blockchain technology to offer users enhanced security, privacy, and autonomy. The Web 3.0 market size accounted for USD 2.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 81.91 billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 44.5% from 2024 to 2032[1].

The Solactive ETC Group Web 3.0 Index represents companies poised to benefit from the adoption and growth of technologies essential to Web 3.0. This includes firms in industries such as NFTs and Tokenization, Blockchain Technology, The Metaverse and Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.

With a selection process driven by ARTIS®, Solactive’s proprietary natural language processing algorithm, companies are identified using industry-specific keywords to screen publicly available information, such as financial news, business profiles and company publications. This methodology pinpoints companies that currently provide or are anticipated to provide products and services relevant to each index category. To enhance the selection process, companies are also evaluated for compliance with various ESG criteria.

The ETC Group ETC Group Web 3.0 UCITS ETF is available from 1st July from,

Exchange Ticker RIC London Stock Exchange (USD) WEB3 LN WEB3.L London Stock Exchange (GBX) WEBP LN WEBP.L Xetra W3B3 GY W3B3.GY Borsa Italiana WEB3 IM WEB3.MI SIX WEB3 SE WEB3C.S BMV WEB3N MF – Euronext Paris WEB3 FP WEB3.PA

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with ETC Group on this innovative ETF, utilizing Solactive’s pioneering selection tool, ARTIS®. Leveraging our cutting-edge tools, extensive expertise, and highly adaptable IT infrastructure, Solactive is well-equipped to provide a diverse array of solutions tailored to meet our clients’ specific needs.”

Chanchal Samadder, Head of Product at ETC Group, commented: “The transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 is poised to be one of the most transformative shifts of our time, redefining the very essence of the internet and the digital economy. As Europe’s first equity Web 3.0 fund, this ETF offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in this groundbreaking evolution.”

Hector McNeil, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HANetf, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with ETC Group to launch ETC Group Web 3.0 UCITS ETF (WEB3). The ETF is the first opportunity for investors in Europe to invest in a Web 3.0 ETF. This theme is still nascent, and the ETF potentially offers investors the chance to capture this transformational shift.” “WEB3 becomes our 11th ETF to be classified as SFDR Article 8, underscoring our commitment to offering new and innovative ETF solutions that align with investors’ sustainability criteria.”

[1] Acumen Research and Consulting