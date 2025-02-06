ESMA’s Conference “Shaping The Future Of EU Capital Markets” Results

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator and supervisor, welcomed 300 participants in person (and around 1000 more connected online) to its key conference in Paris. During a successful day we heard keynote speeches from Maria Luís Albuquerque, Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union, Jacques de Larosière, author of the Larosière report, and Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA.

The conference brought together a diverse group of participants, including policymakers, journalists, regulators, and industry professionals, enriching the discussions and contributing to a comprehensive exploration of key topics.

During the event, the three panels and a fireside discussion focused on:

concrete ideas to make the Savings and Investments Union (SIU) a reality,

addressing the funding gap, and

fostering a culture of retail investment.

These discussions aimed to empower EU citizens and companies to invest in the EU capital markets.

The event marks ESMA’s commitment to enhancing priority areas over the coming years and generate a collective vision that can help towards the success of the SIU for both EU citizens and businesses.

The keynote speeches and more information about the conference can be found here.