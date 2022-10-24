ESMA Withdraws The CRA Registration Of Expert RA

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has withdrawn the credit rating agency (CRA) registration of Rating-Agentur Expert RA, GmbH (RAEX).

The withdrawal decisions follow the official notifications to ESMA by RAEX on 29 August 2022 of its intention to renounce the specific registrations under the conditions set out in Article 20(1)(a) of the CRA Regulation (CRAR).

Point (a) of Article 20(1) of the CRA Regulation provides that without prejudice to Article 24, ESMA shall withdraw the registration of a credit rating agency where the credit rating agency "expressly renounces the registration or has provided no credit ratings for the preceding six months".