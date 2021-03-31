ESMA Updates Q&AS On The BMR Transitional Provision

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its Questions and Answers on the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).

The Q&A’s further clarify the applicable transitional provisions for third-country benchmarks as set out in the BMR.

The purpose of this Q&A is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of BMR. It provides responses to questions posed by the general public, market participants and competent authorities in relation to the practical application of the BMR.

The content of this document is aimed at competent authorities under the Benchmarks Regulation to ensure that their supervisory activities are aligned with the common practices set out in the responses adopted by ESMA. The updated Q&A also provide guidance to market participants on BMR requirements.

Next steps

ESMA will continue to periodically review these Q&A and update them where required.