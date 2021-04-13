ESMA Updates Its LEI Statement

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has published today an updated statement on the implementation of LEI requirements for third-country issuers under the SFTR reporting regime.

The updated LEI statement maintains ESMA position as described on 6 January 2020 and provides an extended timeline for the reporting of LEIs of third-country issuers of securities used in Securities Financing Transactions (SFTs) until 10 October 2022. The updated statement also sets out the expectations towards Trade Repositories and counterparties, as well as the relevant supervisory actions to be carried out by authorities.