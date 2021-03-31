ESMA Updates EMIR Q&AS

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its Questions and Answers document on practical questions regarding reporting issues under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

This Q&A document aims to ensure that the supervisory activities of the competent authorities under the Regulation converge along the lines of the responses adopted by ESMA. It should also help investors and other market participants by providing clarity on EMIR requirements.

The updated Trade Repository (TR) Q&A 51 provides further clarifications on two aspects related to intragroup transactions (IGT) reporting exemption:

Reporting of details of derivatives when the IGT reporting exemption ceases to be valid; and

Location of parent undertaking for purposes of the IGT reporting exemption. The answer to this question is provided by the European Commission in accordance with Article 16b(5) of the ESMA Regulation.

The purpose of the Q&A document is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of EMIR. It provides responses to questions posed by the general public, market participants and competent authorities in relation to the practical application of the Regulation.

Next steps

ESMA will periodically review these Q&A and update them where required.