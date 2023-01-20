ESMA Temporarily Disables Submissions To Open Consultations And Hearings

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, will launch its revamped website on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

To allow a smooth transition and prevent the loss of any submissions, all open consultations and hearings will be temporarily closed for new entries between 22 January at 18:00 CET and 24 January 2023 at 10:00 CET. In addition, we invite all stakeholders to submit new Q&As outside of these dates.

Other sections of the website will not be impacted and will remain accessible.