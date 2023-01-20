BV_Trial Banner.gif
ESMA Temporarily Disables Submissions To Open Consultations And Hearings

Date 20/01/2023

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, will launch its revamped website on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

 

To allow a smooth transition and prevent the loss of any submissions, all open consultations and hearings will be temporarily closed for new entries between 22 January at 18:00 CET and 24 January 2023 at 10:00 CET. In addition, we invite all stakeholders to submit new Q&As outside of these dates.

Other sections of the website will not be impacted and will remain accessible.

 

