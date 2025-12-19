ESMA Selects EuroCTP To Become The First Consolidated Tape Provider For Shares And ETFs

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has selected EuroCTP as the first Consolidated Tape Provider (CTP) for shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the EU, in a step forward for the transparency of equity markets in the EU.

Natasha Cazenave, ESMA’s Executive Director, said:

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone for the attractiveness of equity markets in the EU, as the CTP will provide a consolidated view of market activity in shares and ETFs for retail and institutional investors across Europe.

As a long-standing supporter of European consolidated tapes, and after the selection of the CTP for bonds, ESMA is confident that this new step will contribute to advancing the Savings and Investment Union (SIU), benefitting all market participants.”

ESMA has decided to select EuroCTP following an in-depth assessment of its offer against the criteria listed in the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR). EuroCTP has met all the selection criteria and has demonstrated a solid approach towards ESMA’s overall expectations for the award criteria.

EuroCTP is a joint venture based in the Netherlands, with 15 European exchange groups as current shareholders.

Next steps:

ESMA is now inviting EuroCTP to apply for authorisation without delay. Following the authorisation, EuroCTP would operate the CTP for shares and ETFs for a period of five years under ESMA’s direct supervision in line with the MiFIR provisions currently in force.