ESMA Seeks Investor Protection And Intermediaries Experts For Stakeholder Panel

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has extended the deadline for the call for candidates to renew the composition of its Consultative Working Group (CWG) which advises its Investor Protection and Intermediaries Standing Committee (IPISC).

IPISC undertakes ESMA’s work relating to the provision of investment services and activities to different categories of clients by investment firms and credit institutions, as well as the provision of crowdfunding services by crowdfunding service providers. Particular regard is made to investor protection, including the distribution of financial instruments and, more in general, to authorisation of investment firms and crowdfunding service providers, conduct of business and organisational requirements, product intervention rules, crypto assets, as regulated by the Markets in Financial Instruments framework (MiFID II/MiFIR and their implementing acts in the area of investor protection and the regulation of intermediaries) and the European crowdfunding service providers for business regulation.

The purpose of the CWG is to provide technical assistance to ESMA in the above areas. CWG members are selected for a renewable term of two years.

ESMA has decided to extend the initial deadline to allow all interested stakeholders to apply. The new deadline for applications is 18 January 2022, at 23:59 Paris time, following the procedure in the call for candidates.