ESMA Reappoints The Chairs Of Its Data And Investment Management Standing Committees

The Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has made the following reappointments as standing committee chairs:
- Christopher Buttigieg, Director of the Securities and Markets Supervision Unit at the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), as chair of the Data Standing Committee; and
- Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, Chair of the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM) of Portugal, as chair of the Investment Management Standing Committee.
The appointments are effective from 1 October 2020 and will run until 31 July 2021 in the case of Ms Figueredo Dias, when her term at the CMVM ends, and until 31 October 2022 for Mr Buttigeig.
The standing committees are expert groups drawn from ESMA staff and the national competent authorities for securities markets regulation in the Member States, and are responsible for the development of policy in their respective areas.