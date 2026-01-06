ESMA Publishes Report On Cross-Border Marking Of Funds Including Statistics On Notifications

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published its third report on marketing requirements and marketing communications under the Regulation on cross-border distribution of funds . For the first time, the report includes statistics on notifications of cross-border marketing of funds.

Drawing on input from National Competent Authorities, the report finds that national rules governing the marketing of funds have not undergone any significant changes since the publication of the second report in 2023.

ESMA has used the opportunity of this report to provide stakeholders with statistics on the volume of cross-border fund notifications. In particular, the analysis shows that Luxembourg and Ireland are the leading notifying jurisdictions, accounting for 59% and 30% respectively. UCITS notifications comprise 56% of the total fund notifications, while AIFs account for 44%. This information was retrieved from the ESMA database, which lists all notifications of cross-border marketing of funds.

Next steps

The report will now be submitted to the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission.