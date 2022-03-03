ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its February edition of the Spotlight on Markets Newsletter.
Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets focuses on ESMA’s Sustainable Finance Roadmap and its priorities, ensuring the coordinated implementation of the ESG mandate for 2022-2024.
In addition, you are invited to provide your input on the market structure for ESG rating providers in the EU through the Call for Evidence on ESG Ratings.
In its first Trends, Risks and Vulnerabilities (TRV) report of 2022, ESMA highlighted the risk of significant market corrections. For the first time, environmental risk has been added to the risk dashboard as a separate category.
Linked to the TRV, don’t miss the articles on the High Level of Divergence in Disclosure of ESG Factors in Credit Ratings, Monitoring environmental risks in EU financial markets and the Mixed Effects of 2020 Short Selling Bans.
Finally, ESMA also proposed Reforms to improve Resilience of Money Market Funds which would address, among other things, liquidity difficulties and threshold effects for constant net asset value (CNAV) MMFs.