ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its latest edition of its Spotlight on Markets Newsletter covering December 2021 and January 2022.
Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets takes a closer look at the latest developments for Central Counterparties (Final Reports on the Recovery Regime, the consultation on anti-procyclicality measures, and the assessment of systemically important UK CCPs).
In addition, you will get the full story after the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) high-level Conference on Financial Education and Literacy. At the same time, the ESAs released a joint thematic repository on financial education and digitalisation initiatives of National Competent Authorities (NCAs), with a specific focus on cybersecurity, scams and fraud.
Last, this issue features the Cross-border distribution of investment funds. ESMA is increasing the transparency of marketing requirements and regulatory fees and charges for cross border distribution of funds and makes available a list with links to all the national websites where this information can be found.
Other publications:
- Call for evidence on distributed ledger technology
- Common Supervisory Action on the valuation of UCITS and open-ended Alternative Investment Funds
- Final Report on ESMA’s Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID II appropriateness and execution-only requirements
- Supervision of benchmarks and chairmanship of the EURIBOR College
- Statement to clarify how to report net short positions between 28 and 31 January 2022
- Appointment of Erik Thedéen as ESMA Vice-Chair
- Statement to clarify the practical implementation of the EU CSDR settlement discipline regime
- Statistical Reports on derivatives and securities markets