ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published its latest edition of the Spotlight on Markets Newsletter

Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets focused in October on the European Supervisory Authorities’ (ESAs) rules to facilitate access to financial and sustainability information on the European Single Access Point or ESAP. Have a look at the details here and watch ESMA’s explainer video. In addition, ESMA with the National Competent Authorities launched an EU-wide campaign on Frauds and Scams.

ESAs also published the 2024 Joint Report on principal adverse impacts (PAI) disclosures under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The Report assessed both entity and product-level PAI disclosures and showed that financial institutions have improved the accessibility of their PAI disclosures.

ESMA put forward its first consolidated Report on Sanctions – In 2023, more than 970 administrative sanctions and measures were imposed across EU Member States and fines amounted to more than 71 million EUR.

We also provided details and insights into the functioning of the EU Emissions Trading System market in our 2024 EU Carbon Markets report (recording and presentation here) and published two Consultation Papers – one on draft technical advice under the Prospectus Regulation and one on amendments to MiFID research regime – and a Call for Evidence on Prospectus Liability.

Last but not least, together with the European Central Bank and the European Commission, ESMA announced the next steps for the transition to T+1 governance.

