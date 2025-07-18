ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published its latest edition of the Spotlight on Markets Newsletter.

Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets in its June and July edition highlights our efforts towards streamlining financial transaction reporting. We are gathering feedback on how to simplify financial reporting and funds’ data reporting.

Moving to the crypto area, ESMA identified opportunities to strengthen MiCA authorisation. The latest Peer Review analysed the approaches adopted by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). While there is overall a good level of supervisory engagement within the authority, we underlined certain areas for improvement.

Moreover, the thematic notes outline four guiding principles on making sustainability claims used in non-regulatory communications. It also offers practical do’s and don’ts, illustrated through concrete examples of good and poor practices, based on observed market practices.

In the course of 2023 and 2024, ESMA, together with the National Competent Authorities (NCAs), carried out the Common Supervisory Action (CSA) on the integration of sustainability risks and disclosures in the investment management sector. The level of compliance with the framework on the integration of sustainability risks and disclosures is overall satisfactory, but there remain opportunities for improvement.

Other key publications:

The newsletter also features an overview of open consultations.