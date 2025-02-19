ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published its latest edition of the Spotlight on Markets Newsletter.

Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets focused in January and February on the ESMA Conference “Shaping the future of EU capital markets”. We welcomed 300 participants in person – and around 3700 online – at the event in Paris on 5 February 2025. The discussions focused on concrete ideas to make the Savings and Investments Union a reality, addressing the funding gap, and fostering a culture of retail investment.

ESMA also decided how to best contribute to efficient simplification and burden reduction actions, while preserving the main objectives of financial stability, orderly markets and investor protection.

In addition, we came forward with the first risk monitoring report of 2025, setting out the key risk drivers currently facing EU financial markets. ESMA found that overall risks in EU securities markets are high, and market participants should be wary of potential market corrections.

ESMA, the European Commission and the European Central bank launched a new governance structure to support the transition to the T+1 settlement cycle in the European Union. The key elements of the new governance model include an Industry Committee (chaired by Giovanni Sabatini), several technical workstreams, and a Coordination Committee.

We also published the report on costs and performance of EU retail investment products, showing a decline in the costs of investing in key financial products.

Other publications:

The newsletter features a full overview of all publications, together with information on hearings and webinars.