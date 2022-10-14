ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published its latest edition of its Spotlight on Markets Newsletter.

Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets focused on the launch of the ESMA Strategy 2023-2028. ESMA details its long-term priorities and how it will use its competences and toolbox to respond to future challenges and developments. We will focus on strengthening supervision, enhancing the protection of retail investors, fostering effective markets and financial stability, enabling sustainable finance, as well as facilitating technological innovation and effective use of data.

As a first deliverable of the Strategy, ESMA put forward its Annual Work Programme 2023 in which it gave a particular interest to sustainability, technological change and protection of retail investors. In addition, the Central Counterparties Supervisory Committee published its objectives, which will contribute to ESMA's priorities of strengthening supervision and ensuring fair, orderly and effective markets.

We have also released an article called Crypto-Assets and their risks for financial stability in which we made the difference between two broad categories, namely risks that may be observed in traditional markets already (e.g. speculation or leverage) and novel ones that are inherent to product design, technological development, or the complex infrastructures built around crypto-assets.

Last, we sent out a reminder to firms of the impact of inflation in the context of investment services to retail clients and we published the Report on the DLT pilot regime – in which ESMA provided guidance on certain technical elements and made recommendations on compensatory measures on supervisory data to ensure a consistent application by DLT market infrastructures from the start of the regime.

Other key publications:

