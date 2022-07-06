ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its latest edition of its Spotlight on Markets Newsletter.

Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets focused in June mostly on developments on the ESG front with the publication of ESMA’s findings following its Call for Evidence to gather information on the market structure for ESG rating providers in the EU. Moreover, in a new article published in today’s newsletter, ESMA has reviewed how five credit rating agencies incorporate ESG factors in their credit rating methodologies.

In addition, ESMA published its Annual Report reviewing its achievements in 2021 in fulfilling its mission and focusing on its role in the supervision of EU-wide entities and its contribution on sustainable and digital finance.

Last, the risk assessment was updated to account for the impacts on financial markets of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the deteriorating economic environment.

Other key publications:

Recognition of two US-based central counterparties as Tier 1 CCPs under EMIR

Final Report on the increase of the commodity derivatives EMIR clearing threshold

Statement providing clarifications on the draft RTS issued under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

ESAs reminder to stakeholders – EC Statement concerning the application date of new rules for the Key Information Document for packaged retail and insurance-based investment products

Joint ESAs Report on the withdrawal of authorisation for serious breaches of rules related to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism

