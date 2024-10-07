ESMA Publishes Its First Annual Report On EU Carbon Markets

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, is today publishing the 2024 EU Carbon Markets report .

This first edition of the report is providing details and insights into the functioning of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) market.

Key findings

Prices and volatility : Prices in the EU ETS have declined since the beginning of 2023. This was due to a combination of lower demand for emission allowances from weak industrial activity, falling natural gas prices and decarbonisation of the European energy sector, along with increased supply following the decision to auction additional allowances to finance the REPowerEU plan;

: Prices in the EU ETS have declined since the beginning of 2023. This was due to a combination of lower demand for emission allowances from weak industrial activity, falling natural gas prices and decarbonisation of the European energy sector, along with increased supply following the decision to auction additional allowances to finance the REPowerEU plan; Auctions : Emission allowance auctions remain significantly concentrated, with 10 participants buying 90% of auctioned volumes, reflecting a preference by most EU ETS operators to source allowances from financial intermediaries; and

: Emission allowance auctions remain significantly concentrated, with 10 participants buying 90% of auctioned volumes, reflecting a preference by most EU ETS operators to source allowances from financial intermediaries; and Trading and positions : The vast majority of emission allowance trading in secondary markets takes place through derivatives, reflecting the annual EU ETS compliance cycle where non-financial sector firms hold long positions (for compliance purposes) while banks and investment firms hold short positions.

The report builds on ESMA’s 2022 report on the trading of emission allowances, mandated in the context of rising energy prices and a three-fold increase of emission allowances’ prices in 2021.

The 2024 EU Carbon Markets report was drafted in line with ESMA’s mandate under the EU ETS Directive that is establishing a system for greenhouse gas emission allowance trading in the EU.

Next steps

The ESMA carbon markets report will be produced annually as per ESMA’s mandate.

ESMA will host a webinar to present the main findings of the first edition on Thursday, 24 October, 10:00 – 10:45 CET. Register here by 22 October.