Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ESMA Publishes 2024 Data On Cross-Border Investment Activity Of Firms

Date 22/12/2025

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, in cooperation with National Competent Authorities (NCAs), completed an analysis of the cross-border provision of investment services in 2024.

Data was gathered from investment firms across 30 jurisdictions in the EU/EEA. 

The main findings include:

  • Around 370 financial firms provided cross-border services to retail clients.
  • Approximately 10.5 million clients in the EU/EEA received investment services from firms located in other Member States.
  • Compared to 2023:
    • The number of firms decreased by 4%.
    • The number of retail clients rose by 32%.
    • Complaints increased by 46%.
  • Cyprus leads as the primary location for firms providing cross-border investment services in the EU/EEA, accounting for 21% of passporting firms, followed by Luxembourg (15%) and Germany (13%).
  • Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are the most significant destinations for retail clients receiving cross-border services in other Member States.

These insights will allow ESMA and the NCAs to better understand and monitor cross-border investment services provided by firms in the EU/EEA.

Next steps

ESMA will perform the next data collection in 2026.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach