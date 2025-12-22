ESMA Publishes 2024 Data On Cross-Border Investment Activity Of Firms

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, in cooperation with National Competent Authorities (NCAs), completed an analysis of the cross-border provision of investment services in 2024 .

Data was gathered from investment firms across 30 jurisdictions in the EU/EEA.

The main findings include:

Around 370 financial firms provided cross-border services to retail clients.

Approximately 10.5 million clients in the EU/EEA received investment services from firms located in other Member States.

Compared to 2023 : The number of firms decreased by 4%. The number of retail clients rose by 32%. Complaints increased by 46%.

Cyprus leads as the primary location for firms providing cross-border investment services in the EU/EEA, accounting for 21% of passporting firms, followed by Luxembourg (15%) and Germany (13%).

Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are the most significant destinations for retail clients receiving cross-border services in other Member States.

These insights will allow ESMA and the NCAs to better understand and monitor cross-border investment services provided by firms in the EU/EEA.

Next steps

ESMA will perform the next data collection in 2026.