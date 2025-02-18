ESMA Proposes Guidelines On Product Supplements

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published a Consultation Paper (CP) asking for input on Guidelines on supplements that introduce new types of securities to a base prospectus.

The aim of the guidelines is to harmonise the supervision of so-called ‘product supplements’ across national competent authorities (NCAs) as approaches to supervision in this area have diverged in the past.

Next steps

Stakeholders are invited to send their contribution by 19 May. ESMA will publish a Final Report and Guidelines in Q4 2025. These will bring more certainty for market participants when submitting supplements with security-related information to NCAs across the EU.