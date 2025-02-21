Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ESMA: New Q&As Available

Date 21/02/2025

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has published or updated the following Questions and Answers:

European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR)
European crowdfunding service providers for business (ECSPR)
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) - Secondary Markets

 

