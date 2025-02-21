ESMA: New Q&As Available

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has published or updated the following Questions and Answers:
European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR)
- Assessment of significance for the purpose of the Error and Omission Notifications (2441)
- Reporting of Settlement Rate Options (2442)
European crowdfunding service providers for business (ECSPR)
- Calculation of threshold in point (c) of Article 1(2) of ECSPR (2437)
- Crowdfunding multiple offers (2438)
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) - Secondary Markets